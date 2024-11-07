Qualcomm: AI is the new UI

Artificial intelligence (AI) promises to reshape the in-vehicle experience with unprecedented levels of safety and immersive infotainment, turning the vehicle into a true third space. It’s still early days for generative AI (GenAI) and natural language processing (NLP), but already advances on these fronts are enabling computers to understand human language. That opens up a whole new way for drivers and passengers to interact with vehicles. For Qualcomm President and Chief Executive Christiano Amon, the automotive industry is heading towards a future of “AI-first experiences.”

“AI will fundamentally change everything, and we need to think about how to make that happen,” Amon told media at the Snapdragon Summit in October 2024.