Is the automotive industry on the cusp of a cyber war?

The digitalisation of the automotive industry permeates almost everything, from in-vehicle technology and the user experience to production methods and operational IT. While dramatically raising the bar in terms of efficiency and convenience, these digital technologies have also opened the door to new cyber vulnerabilities. The VicOne 2025 Automotive Cybersecurity Report found that automotive cyber vulnerabilities reached a record high in 2024, as the industry comes to grips with the new requirements around Industry 4.0 and connected and electric vehicles.

Between 2022 and 2024, cyber attacks across the automotive sector cost players tens of billions of dollars in damages in operational disruption, data breaches, and ransomware events. For cyber security expert Michael Marcotte, all of this suggests the industry could find itself on the frontline of a cyber war in 2025. Marcotte founded the US National Cybersecurity Centre (NCC) and previously served as Chair of its Rapid Response Centre. He later went on to found cyber security and digital identity company artius.iD and today serves as its Chief Executive. From these positions, Marcotte has realised just how underfunded the automotive industry’s security operations are and suggests manufacturers double their investment in cyber security talent.