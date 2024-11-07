Intelligentization and off-road advantages boost strong overseas growth of GWM

On November 1, GWM Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "GWM") released its sales data for October 2024

On November 1, GWM Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “GWM”) released its sales data for October 2024.

In October, GWM sold 116,799 new vehicles, up 7.75% month-over-month. Among them, 32,039 units of new energy vehicles were sold, up 6.34% month-over-month; 44,418 vehicles were exported, up 25.65% year-over-year; 200,000 RMB and above models sold 30,342 units, up 12.69% year-over-year.

From January to October, 243,531 new energy vehicles were sold, up 21.22% year-over-year; 368,662 vehicles were exported, up 49.23% year-over-year.

In October, GWM leveraged its competitive advantages in intelligentization, off-road capabilities, and globalization, achieving a series of progress. In terms of intelligentization, the all-scenario NOA smart flagship SUV – WEY brand’s new WEY 07 model continued to sell well. During the National Day holiday, 87% of WEY 07 users activated the intelligent driving function, with a total of 2,765,337 kilometers driven and 33,103 hours of intelligent driving time. In terms of off-road capabilities, the “What is Off-Roading?” autumn technology release conference was held in Roads Untraveled Hooke in China, where the new longitudinal dual-motor hybrid architecture Hi4-Z was officially launched. In terms of globalization, GWM’s overseas sales continued to grow strongly, with high-value vehicle sales steadily increasing, and high-quality overseas expansion continuously accelerating.

In the motorcycle sector, the world’s only motorcycle equipped with a horizontally opposed eight-cylinder engine + 8DCT powertrain, the SOUO S2000, was launched on October 26, marking a new height for the Chinese motorcycle industry.

Strengthening intelligent new energy and off-road market advantages:Five brands move upward together

In October, HAVAL sold 72,675 new vehicles, up 15.54% month-over-month; from January to October, a cumulative total of 544,423 vehicles were sold. The second-generation HAVAL H9 steadily increased sales, and the HAVAL Dargo selling over 10,000 units for five consecutive months.

In October, the WEY brand’s new energy models sold 6,486 units, up 187.50% year-over-year; from January to October, 38,874 units were sold, up 10.36% year-over-year. The new WEY 07 model continued to sell well, with 6,180 units sold in October, up 204.13% year-over-year.

In October, the WEY 80 model received a five-star safety rating from C-NCAP. The Hi4 performance version of the new Lan Shan model won the “China Heart” 2024 Top Ten Engines and Hybrid Systems Award. At the same time, the new WEY 07 model won the first prize in the NOA Special Event of the 2024 National Intelligent Driving Competition (Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei) and ranked first in the top 10 list of comprehensive electric range for new energy SUVs by BitAuto.com. The Coffee OS 3 smart space system of the WEY 07 has topped the AnTuTu Car Edition Performance List for seven to ten months and ranked first in the third quarter of 2024 in the Electric Vehicle Car Machine Fluidity Ranking by LuMaster.

In October, the TANK SUV brand sold 19,123 units; from January to October, a cumulative total of 188,933 units were sold, up 49.18% year-over-year, continuing its upward trend.

In October, the TANK 500 reached a milestone, with cumulative sales exceeding 100,000 units. The TANK 500 Hi4-T Black Warrior version priced at 345,000 RMB was officially launched. The TANK 300 began its twelfth OTA upgrade, with the NetEase Cloud Music version also being launched simultaneously. The TANK 700 Hi4-T began its second OTA upgrade, covering multiple optimizations such as intelligent voice, UI interface, and car control settings.

In October, the ORA brand sold 5,560 units; from January to October, a cumulative total of 52,726 units were sold. ORA focuses on the BEV market, comprehensively elevating brand, technology, product, and service dimensions.

In October, the GWM Pickup Truck brand sold 12,888 units; from January to October, a cumulative total of 145,006 units were sold. In October, the 2.4T Off-Road POER successfully challenged the Roads Untraveled Hooke.

Strengthening off-road advantages: The new longitudinal dual-motor hybrid architecture Hi4-Z debuts

On October 22, at Roads Untraveled Hooke, China, TANK held its “What is Off-Roading?” Autumn Technology Release Conference, officially launching the GWM Off-Road Grading Standard and the new longitudinal dual-motor hybrid architecture Hi4-Z.

The GWM Off-Road Grading Standard is divided into four levels: Super Strong Off-Roading, Strong Off-Roading, General Off-Roading, and City SUV, aiming to help users enjoy off-roading safely and choose the most suitable vehicle based on their usage scenarios.

The new longitudinal dual-motor hybrid architecture Hi4-Z is positioned as a super-long-range off-road platform, catering to both urban travel and general off-roading needs. It is equipped with a 2.0T/3.0T engine, front and rear high-power electric drives, and a longitudinal three-speed DHT transmission, capable of delivering a maximum power of 715kW, 4-second acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h, and the longest pure electric range of over 200 km in the plug-in hybrid off-road field, truly achieving “one charge per week.”

Promoting win-win cooperation and gaining global popularity: High-quality overseas expansion accelerates

In the global market, GWM sincerely serves its customers and achieves mutual growth with its partners, gaining global popularity. Currently, it has over 14 million global users and has cumulatively exported over 1.7 million vehicles. As more overseas customers choose GWM, the international influence of Chinese intelligent manufacturing is steadily rising.

In October, the second-generation HAVAL H9 was launched in Saudi Arabia, the 10,000th vehicle was produced at the Pakistan KD factory, and the regional distribution center in Queensland, Australia, officially opened. In Mexico, GWM celebrated one year of entering the local market with 10,000 users.

The launch of the SOUO S2000: Pioneering the high-end motorcycle market with superior quality

On October 26, the first touring motorcycle S2000 of the GWM Soul brand was officially launched. The Founder Edition was priced at 288,800 RMB, the S2000GL Three-Box Edition at 238,800 RMB, and the S2000ST Two-Box Edition at 218,800 RMB. The S2000 uses the world’s only horizontally opposed eight-cylinder engine + 8DCT powertrain, marking a milestone in the history of global motorcycle manufacturing.

Embracing Industrial Transformation and Seizing Opportunities in Intelligentization. GWM will continue to adhere to long-termism, accelerate the development of intelligent new energy, strengthen off-road advantages, and speed up “ecological overseas expansion,” creating an intelligent, off-road, and globally recognized GWM, continuously contributing to the rapid and high-quality development of Chinese intelligent manufacturing.

SOURCE: GWM