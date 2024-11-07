MAN Lion’s City E convinces: Largest eBus order from a private customer in Austria

Ledermaier Holding GmbH orders 27 Lion's City E buses

“Better bus driving” – the motto of Ledermair Holding GmbH says it all. The long-established Tyrolean company stands for punctuality, comfort and smooth processes. “But we are also driven by issues such as safety, reliability, accessibility and sustainability. Of course, our fleet must also live up to these values. The demands we place on it are correspondingly high. With the MAN Lion’s City E, a modern and environmentally friendly city bus will complement our fleet,” says Alexander Ledermair, Managing Director of Ledermair Holding GmbH. The Austrian transport company ordered a total of 27 MAN Lion’s City E buses, including 19 solo buses with a length of twelve meters and eight articulated buses with a length of 18 meters.

“We are delighted with the order. After all, this is the largest eBus order from a private customer in Austria,” says Rudi Kuchta, Managing Director at MAN Truck & Bus Vertrieb Österreich GesmbH, adding: ”The vehicles also herald the largest changeover from diesel to electric buses in the state of Tyrol to date.” The first two vehicles are due to be delivered in September 2025 and the remaining 25 city buses by the end of 2025. The all-electric solo and articulated buses will be used in local public transport in the Innsbruck region. The 18-metre electric buses offer sufficient space, especially for operations with particularly high passenger volumes.

In addition to their reliability and sustainability, the MAN Lion’s City E also impresses with numerous innovations in terms of equipment and features. With the new electronics platform, a completely new cockpit has found its way into the Lion’s City E. It is the central point of vehicle operation and meets the highest ergonomic standards. Numerous assistance and safety systems also ensure that the driver, passengers and other road users are as safe as possible on the road. The wheelchair-accessible and barrier-free interior ensures that even people with limited mobility can get from A to B without any problems. Comfort is also ensured by the standard CO 2 air conditioning system, which is both more environmentally friendly and significantly more efficient. “In order to protect the environment and make a contribution for us and our future generations, we are increasingly focusing on the use of electric buses. Our aim is to motivate people to replace individual car journeys with environmentally friendly bus journeys. We are convinced that we can achieve this with the MAN Lion’s City E,” says Alexander Ledermair.

Another decisive factor in the decision to choose MAN was the all-round consulting on the switch to eMobility. The MAN Transport Solutions team looks at the entire conversion process with a 360° analysis – with the aim of ensuring a successful transition to electromobility with as little effort as possible for the operators. And even after the switch to e-vehicles, MAN’s experts continue to support customers with their expertise and digital tools. For example, Ledermair Holding GmbH relies on the MAN eManager, a smart digital central command system that can be used to control the battery, room temperature and other vehicle parameters from the comfort of your desk. True to the brand’s guiding principle of “Simplifying Business”, charging management for the e-fleet becomes more transparent, simpler and more efficient thanks to targeted monitoring and flexible remote operation. The MAN eManager also guarantees high vehicle availability and ensures that the charging status of the batteries always matches the timetable.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus