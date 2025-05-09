From gaming to manufacturing: How Stellantis’ VR lab is shaping the future of auto production

Virtual reality (VR) lab simulates assembly line stations to find design, tooling and process challenges before actual production begins

Tucked away in the lower level of the Chrysler Technology Center, engineers are using technology from video games and superhero movies to reshape automotive manufacturing.

The Stellantis virtual reality (VR) lab, strategically located near the facility’s pilot production plant, where early builds of new vehicles are tested and validated, is transforming the factory floor by merging simulation with industrial precision. The result: employees can assemble vehicles smarter, faster and safer.

Since opening in 2018, the VR lab has undergone continuous upgrades, evolving into a cutting-edge hub for immersive manufacturing innovation. Advanced features, like motion capture, physics-based part simulations and digital twin integration, further enhance the lab’s capabilities, providing real-time visualization, data accuracy and immersive problem-solving.

Stellantis has adapted principles from industries, such as architecture, motion pictures and video game development, applying advanced VR technologies traditionally used for design, storytelling and interactive environments, to optimize manufacturing processes and production quality. The technology is key to optimizing plant layouts, refining installation procedures and reducing operator strain.

VR is also essential for evaluating the postures and movements of hundreds of operators. Deploying this data in a digital environment that mirrors real-life assembly conditions helps ergonomics teams fine-tune platform heights, set “golden zones” for an assembly operator’s reach and refine part-handling techniques for greater safety and efficiency.

“Manufacturing is at the heart of what we do, and advanced technologies like virtual reality allow us to continuously raise the bar,” said Tim Fallon, senior vice president, North America manufacturing. “By identifying issues before production starts, we’re making our facilities safer and better capable of delivering world-class quality to our customers.”

The 40-by-42-foot VR lab includes a dedicated 20-by-24-foot virtual reality space. It is the centerpiece of Stellantis’ digital engineering efforts, providing a full-scale, immersive platform to proactively resolve manufacturing challenges and drive operational excellence.

As a result of deploying VR, Stellantis has identified and resolved hundreds of potential issues on the assembly line before production begins. For example, VR was used to help determine the optimal vehicle height for making underbody electrical connections at the Sterling Heights and Warren Truck assembly plants. By simulating multiple line heights in a virtual environment, the VR team ensured that operators would have the proper reach and access to perform these connections safely and efficiently, without ergonomic strain. Conducting these sessions early in the design process allowed the team to establish accurate conveyor height requirements well before installation, supporting both worker safety and production readiness.

The lab also features additive manufacturing capabilities, such as 3D printing, which enables rapid prototyping and testing of components to accelerate design iterations, reduce material waste and enhance overall production efficiency.

As part of a global manufacturing initiative, Stellantis is scaling its VR technology across regions to improve quality, reduce downtime and support the company’s long-term vision for smarter, more sustainable production.

SOURCE: Stellantis