Renault Group strengthens value sharing through employee share ownership

With the 4th edition of its employee share ownership plan, Renaulution Shareplan, Renault Group reaffirms its ambition to build an inclusive and participative company model. As of December 31, 2024, employees held 5.63% of the company’s share capital

For the fourth year in a row, Renault Group is renewing its employee share ownership plan. This initiative reflects the Group’s commitment to strengthening value sharing with its employees and involving them more closely in its performance and long-term strategy.

A broadly accessible initiative

Nearly 100,000 eligible employees across 30 countries will receive three free shares, granted unilaterally by the company with no investment required. This employee share ownership program builds on the previous initiatives launched since the start of the Renaulution. By placing employees at the heart of this approach, the Group reaffirms both its social commitment and its belief that employees are key drivers of its long-term success.

Shares at a preferential price

From May 12 to May 30, 2025, eligible employees in 24 countries will have the opportunity to purchase Renault S.A. shares at a preferential price of €31.34, thanks to a 30% discount applied to the reference price of €44.76. This discount applies to all shares subscribed as part of the plan.

An additional company contribution further enhances the offer: for the first share purchased, each employee will receive three free shares. This means that for an investment of €31.34, the employee will receive a total of 7 shares (representing a value of €313.32 based on the reference price), of which 6 are offered by Renault Group — a gross benefit of €281.98.

In accordance with applicable regulations, each employee’s investment is capped at 25% of their estimated gross annual salary for 2025.