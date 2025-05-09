Akio Toyoda receives the Industry Leadership Award from the Society of Automotive Engineers

Toyota donates $1 million to SAE’s STEM Education Program

Last night, Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) was recognized by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Foundation with the 2025 Industry Leadership Award, at the 27th Annual SAE Foundation Annual Celebration in Pontiac, Michigan. The event recognizes and pays tribute to the career accomplishments and generous spirit of industry professionals who inspire the next generation of innovators.

Toyoda has been instrumental in advancing Toyota’s global leadership in mobility. He led the company through an era of technological transformation as President and CEO of TMC from 2009 to 2023. His visionary leadership helped shape the future of mobility, and as chairman, he continues to lead Toyota’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and workforce development.

In celebration of this recognition, Toyota Motor North America is providing a gift of $1 million to directly support the SAE’s A World in Motion (AWIM) program which helps introduce students to STEM education, real-world engineering concepts, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills essential for the future mobility workforce. This program works in conjunction with Toyota USA Foundation’s Driving Possibilities initiative for Pre-K to 12th grade schools across the U.S. The shared focus on increasing interest in STEM, career readiness, and community engagement makes the collaboration between AWIM and Driving Possibilities an ideal match.

Through close coordination, the programs offered by the two foundations will deliver STEM-focused programming to nearly 24,000 students and provide critical STEM education training to approximately 700 teachers through the current Driving Possibilities communities.

“Mr. Toyoda’s passion for driving excellence extends beyond the automotive industry, his commitment to education and Toyota’s investment in STEM programs like AWIM will leave a lasting impact on students and future engineers,” said Jamie Ferguson, executive director, SAE Foundation & STEM Learning.

SOURCE: Toyota