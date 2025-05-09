Infineon and Visteon collaborate on advanced power conversion systems for next-generation electric vehicles

Infineon Technologies AG, the leading provider of automotive semiconductors, and Visteon Corporation, a global leader in automotive cockpit electronics, today announced the companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance the development of next-generation electric vehicle powertrains

Infineon Technologies AG, the leading provider of automotive semiconductors, and Visteon Corporation, a global leader in automotive cockpit electronics, today announced the companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance the development of next-generation electric vehicle powertrains.

In this joint effort, Infineon and Visteon will collaborate and integrate power conversion devices based on Infineon semiconductors, with particular emphasis on wideband gap device technologies, which provide significant advantages in power conversion applications compared to silicon-based semiconductors. These devices include greater power density, efficiency and thermal performance, which contribute to improved efficiency and reduced system costs for next-generation power conversion modules for the automotive sector.

Future Visteon EV powertrain applications incorporating Infineon CoolGaN™ (Gallium Nitride) and CoolSiC™ (Silicon Carbide) devices may include battery junction boxes, DC-DC converters and on-board chargers. The resulting powertrain systems will conform to the highest efficiency, robustness and reliability.

“Working with Infineon allows us to integrate cutting-edge semiconductor technologies that are essential in improving power conversion efficiency and overall system capability of next generation electric vehicles,” said Dr. Tao Wang, Head of the Electrification Product Line of Visteon Corporation. “This collaboration will advance technologies that accelerate the transition to a more sustainable and efficient mobility ecosystem.”

“Visteon is a recognized innovator and an early adopter of new technologies, making them an ideal partner for us,” said Peter Schaefer, Chief Sales Officer Automotive, Infineon Technologies AG. “Together, we will push the boundaries of electric vehicle technology and provide superior solutions to the global automotive industry.”

SOURCE: Infineon