Geely Emgrand passed the milestone of 4 million units sold worldwide

Geely Emgrand achieved the 4 million mark in June 2025

Geely Auto proudly celebrated the achievement of global cumulative sales of the Geely Emgrand have exceeded 4 million units in June 2025. This significant achievement highlights the Emgrand’s enduring popularity, exceptional quality, and strong market trust across diverse regions. Since its debut, the Geely Emgrand has captivated drivers with its sleek design, advanced technology, and reliable performance. Tailored to meet the evolving needs of global consumers, the Emgrand combines affordability with cutting-edge features, making it a popular choice in the competitive sedan market.

Alex Nan, Vice President of Geely Auto Group and CEO of Geely Auto International, commented on the significant milestone, “The Geely Emgrand embodies our vision of providing high-value products, leading to building a vehicle that excels in safety, intelligence, driving experience, and design while being accessible to everyone. This 4-million-unit sales achievement reflects the trust and appreciation of our customers worldwide. “

Launched in 2009, the Geely Emgrand is the fastest car model from China to reach the 1 million sales mark in 2016. It continued to set records surpassing 2 million sales in 2018 and 3 million in 2020, solidifying its position as a front runner in the sedan segment as the first model to sell overseas, Geely Emgrand has demonstrated robust sales in over 25 countries and regions, with particularly strong performance in the Middle East and Latin America. From Jan 2025 to April 2025, sales data show that the Geely Emgrand was ranked the top 3 Chinese sedan in 11 countries, including Mexico, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, and others.

Reaching Production Milestones

In May 2025, the 4 millionth Geely Emgrand rolled off the production line at the Zhejiang Huzhou Changxing plant, marking a historic milestone for Geely Auto. As a global model, the Geely Emgrand has also boosted overseas production. In February 2025, the first locally assembled Geely Emgrand was produced at the BAMC factory in Egypt, an event witnessed by the Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly. This achievement underscores Geely Auto’s bold transition from industrial strength to global value creation.

Blending advanced technology with exquisite craftsmanship, the Geely Emgrand is poised to become the ultimate choice for those seeking a dynamic and elevated lifestyle. Built on the advanced BMA platform, the Geely Emgrand’s overall capabilities are significantly enhanced, ensuring it is spacious, safe, and stable. It boasts the widest body in its class at 1,822 mm, maximizing interior space for passengers and cargo. The high body torsional rigidity of 20,000 N·m/deg ensures superior stability and safety, while 6 airbags, side air curtains, and the Bosch 9.3 ESP system offer robust protection for all occupants. Its interior boasts a premium design, highlighted by a high console and aviation-inspired shift knob. A cutting-edge 12.3-inch high-resolution digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch high-definition touchscreen provide essential vehicle information and entertainment with unparalleled clarity.

SOURCE: Geely