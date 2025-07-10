A new era begins: Mazda unveils the all-new CX-5 in Europe

Sharper CX-5 design for enhanced flexibility and comfort, a perfect fit for all lifestyles

Mazda today unveils the all-new Mazda CX-5 — a bold evolution of its best-selling SUV. Featuring a refined design, intuitive technology, and an optimised 2.5-litre petrol engine, the third-generation CX-5 is crafted to adapt to modern life and will launch across Europe starting in late 2025 at an exceptional value.

The all-new Mazda CX-5 retains the iconic shape of its predecessor while advancing Mazda’s Kodo – Soul of Motion design language and integrating the latest Skyactiv technology—first introduced with the original CX-5 in 2012.

Connectivity and usability have been elevated through reimagined HMI. The new 12.9- or 15.6-inch center display delivers smartphone-style interaction with customizable menus. For the first time in a Mazda, the all-new CX-5 with Google built-in1,2 makes every drive more helpful and connected. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and streamlined steering wheel controls help ensure essential information is delivered clearly. Higher grades also include a 12-speaker Bose®3 sound system.

Evolved under the design concept of “Wearable Gear”, the latest iteration presents a sportier, more confident form, suited to both urban and adventurous driving. New proportions and the extended wheelbase enhance road presence, stability and interior and cargo space, increasing overall practicality for daily use.

Designed for family life, the all-new CX-5 now has an additional 61 litres of cargo capacity, wider-opening rear doors and a 40:20:40 split-folding bench for extra versatility.

The cabin offers a clean, spacious and calming environment crafted with refined materials. A simplified layout that wraps around the entire front contributes to a driver-focused yet family-friendly atmosphere. Key features include a new center console with enhanced storage and – on higher trims – a panoramic sunroof that emphasizes openness. Ambient lighting on the front door trims, exclusive to the top-tier Homura grade, adds to the cabin’s refined and tranquil environment. The all-new CX-5 is offered in four grades – Prime-Line4, Centre-Line, Exclusive-Line, and Homura – each with distinct interior finishes and equipment. Interior options include black or tan leather (Homura) and a two-tone black-and-white artificial leather and suede-like finish (Exclusive-Line).

Underneath the hood, the all-new CX-5 is powered by a 2.5-litre e-Skyactiv G 141 petrol engine, paired with 24V Mazda M Hybrid technology with a brake-by-wire system, replacing the previous 2.0-litre base unit. This engine delivers confident performance with improved torque for quicker response, seamless acceleration, and better driving comfort. Producing 141 PS (104 kW) and 238 Nm of torque, the front-wheel drive variant accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 10.5 seconds.

Available in FWD and AWD5, the all-new CX-5 benefits from chassis and suspension updates, providing enhanced ride comfort and road handling. With a towing capacity of up to 2,000 kg, the latest CX-5 is more capable than ever — ready to keep up with active, on-the-go lifestyles.

Equipped with a comprehensive suite of updated ADAS features, the all-new CX-5 targets a Euro NCAP 5-star safety rating.

The all-new Mazda CX-5 will be available in European showrooms from December 2025, depending on the market. With a very competitive price (recommended retail price) starting at €34,5006 in Germany, an evolved and distinctive Japanese design, and enhanced versatility, the all-new Mazda CX-5 is crafted to elevate every journey – wherever it leads.

1 Google built-in: Google Maps, Google Gemini and Google Play will be available for a free trial period after which a subscription charge will apply. To use Apps you need a smartphone with compatible iOS (iOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries and is used under license) or Android™ operating system and a SIM card with data package from a mobile service provider. Available Apps depend on country. Details of the subscription charge will follow. During the free trial period as well as afterwards all services can also be accessed via a smartphone with compatible iOS or Android operating system and a SIM card with data package from a mobile service provider. Additional costs may occur.

2 Google, Google Play, Gemini, Google Maps and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Availability may vary by device, country and language.

3 Bose is a registered trademark of Bose Corporation.

4 Prime-Line is offered as FWD only; All-new Mazda CX-5 2.5 e-Skyactiv G (FWD): Preliminary Data: Fuel consumption: 7.0 l/100 km; CO₂ emissions: 157–159 g/km (WLTP combined); CO₂ class: F.

5 All-new Mazda CX-5 2.5 e-Skyactiv G (AWD): Preliminary Data: Fuel consumption: 7.4-7.5 l/100 km; CO₂ emissions: 168–169 g/km (WLTP combined); CO₂ class: F.

6 Price depends on the market.

SOURCE: Mazda