Source and Paua announce fleet charging partnership with £500+ annual vehicle savings

Innovative new charging company Source has agreed a deal with leading electric vehicle business charge card operators, Paua, to enable their customers to use Source’s charging hubs and secure an exclusive discount.

The agreement means that Paua drivers will be able to charge at Source’s ultra-rapid hubs with a simple tap of their Paua card and receive increasing discounts for their usage. Fleet drivers can now unlock exclusive savings — worth over £500 per vehicle annually — through the new partnership.

Source plans to open 300 ultra-rapid charging hubs across the UK and Ireland over the next five years, promising to make them smarter, faster, and truly customer centric. All Source’s hubs will feature a number of 150KW chargers, which, based on industry accepted charging session data, would allow users to ‘charge and go’ in around 15 minutes. Working with Paua in this way, Source aims to ensure that they can offer best in class services to business drivers.

Paua offers the discount service for fleets charging at Source hubs subject to agreement with Source. The fleet customer provides permission to share usage data and Paua will analyse this usage data captured to provide insights to Source, which Source can then use to offer discounts that suit that customers’ charging behaviour. This means the more they charge at a Source hub, the more they save. Source plans to use this to improve services to business customers and enhance the roll out of charging hubs.

Paua users already have access to more than 45 charging providers including 80% of all rapid chargers in the country. Combined with home reimbursement services and the ability to share private depots, Paua is positioned as the partner of choice for leading electric businesses.

Source is dedicated to revolutionising the EV charging landscape in the UK and Ireland with sustainability at its core, utilising renewable energy and promoting ecological well-being at every hub.

Alice Aprile-Smith, Head of Partnerships and Business Development at Source, said: “Source partnering with Paua is enabling Source to offer preferred discounts to fleet customers for charging regularly at our ultra-rapid hubs. By utilising Paua’s one-bill approach, fleets can charge throughout the month and access bigger discounts by charging more frequently with Source. We are working with existing Paua customers and use their charging insights to offer a more bespoke approach, as well as offering discounts to new Paua x Source customers who want to access the best pricing.”

Niall Riddell, co-founder and CEO of Paua Tech, said: “To rapidly move businesses into electric vehicles we need a range of services and solutions to support this transition. Partnering with Source does two critical things; ensures that businesses have the best possible charging locations through sharing insights and drives down costs for business drivers. We are excited to see what we can do for these drivers and businesses to reduce climate impacts and improve local air quality.“

