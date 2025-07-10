Reimagining EV ownership: Tata Motors introduces Lifetime HV Battery Warranty for Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev 45 kWh

As part of its consistent efforts to remove barriers to electric vehicle adoption in India, Tata Motors – the leader of India’s electric vehicle revolution and the nation’s leading SUV manufacturer – today announced the introduction of Lifetime HV Battery Warranty for the Curvv.ev SUV Coupe and the Nexon.ev 45 kWh

As part of its consistent efforts to remove barriers to electric vehicle adoption in India, Tata Motors – the leader of India’s electric vehicle revolution and the nation’s leading SUV manufacturer – today announced the introduction of Lifetime HV Battery Warranty for the Curvv.ev SUV Coupe and the Nexon.ev 45 kWh.

The Lifetime HV Battery Warranty, first introduced with the recently launched Harrier.ev, received widespread appreciation from consumers nationwide. Encouraged by this positive response, the company has now extended this offering to existing and new first-time customers of two of its most popular SUVs.

Talking about the benefit of Lifetime HV Battery Warranty to the customer, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “By democratising premium EV technology, we have played a significant role in advancing India’s EV category’s exponential growth. One of the key factors behind this growth is the ability to instil confidence amongst customers for a worry-free ownership experience. Today, we are proud to extend this feeling even further with the introduction of the Lifetime HV Battery Warranty solution for all customers of the Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev 45 kWh. By offering this unprecedented assurance, we are enabling a truly carefree, future-ready ownership journey for every TATA.ev buyer.”

By removing one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption — uncertainty around long-term battery health and replacement costs — TATA.ev is ensuring a greater ownership experience to its customers with this solution. This warranty, which is among the most comprehensive assurances when it comes to purchasing an EV, is being extended to all private individual customers of the Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev 45 kWh. This includes both new first-time buyers and current owners who are registered as the first owners of either of these two SUVs.

This new warranty not only supports the progressive development of long-term resale value for EVs but also complements the significant savings in running costs (estimated at ₹8–9 lakh over 10 years), creating a compelling ownership proposition.

Additionally, as a part of an exclusive loyalty program for existing TATA.ev owners, the company is providing a direct benefit of ₹50,000 on the purchase of the Curvv.ev and the Nexon.ev 45 kWh.

Through this initiative, Tata Motors continues to lead with purpose — making electric mobility more accessible, reliable, and future-focused for Indian consumers.

*The term ‘Lifetime’ refers to the period of fifteen years from the first date of registration of the vehicle at the local regional transport office, in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

SOURCE: Tata Motors