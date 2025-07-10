ADS-TEC Energy and MVV to deploy fast-charging solutions at retail group Müller locations across Germany

More than thirty ADS-TEC Energy battery-buffered fast-charging solutions will be installed at Müller branches nationwide by Mannheim-based energy company MVV

More than thirty ADS-TEC Energy battery-buffered fast-charging solutions – predominantly ChargePosts as well as ChargeBoxes – will be deployed at retail group Müller locations throughout Germany. The project is being implemented jointly by ADS-TEC Energy, a global leader in battery-based energy storage and fast-charging systems, the Mannheim-based energy company MVV, and the Ulm-based retail group Müller.

A compelling solution for drugstore locations

As part of the project, the retail group Müller is providing the locations for EV charging. The company operates a total of around 950 stores in eight countries across Europe, the majority of which are in Germany. ADS-TEC Energy’s innovative, battery-based fast-charging systems enable ultra-fast charging even where grid capacity is limited. This not only fulfills the legal obligation under the German Act on Electric Mobility Infrastructure in Buildings (German: Gebäude-Elektromobilitätsinfrastruktur-Gesetz, GEIG) at Müller locations, but also creates a future-proof and convenient charging option for customers. With charging capacities of up to 320 kW, ADS-TEC Energy’s charging stations offer ultra-fast charging of electric vehicles (EVs) in a matter of minutes for customer convenience.

Implementation and operation by MVV

MVV is responsible for the complete financing, construction and operation of the charging infrastructure as well as the associated customer service. “We at MVV have been driving forward the mobility transformation since 2018. We are gradually expanding the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles throughout the Rhine-Neckar metropolitan region and beyond. We now operate over 156 locations with more than 440 charging points,” explains Ralf Klöpfer, Chief Sales Officer at MVV. “Through our partnership with ADS-TEC Energy and Müller, we are bringing innovative fast-charging solutions directly to retail locations and enabling our customers to charge their electric vehicles while they shop. This saves time, protects the environment and makes sustainable mobility even more attractive.”

A first: ADS-TEC Energy manages the marketing of DOOH advertising space

In another first, ADS-TEC Energy is managing the marketing of the digital advertising spaces (Digital Out-of-Home, DOOH). The ChargePost systems have high-resolution 75-inch screens, which are ideal for targeted advertising at busy locations.

GEIG-compliant and an attractive economic proposition

By executing this project, the retail group Müller is fulfilling GEIG requirements, which mandate the expansion of charging infrastructure at buildings. Furthermore, this deployment ensures that customers have access to convenient, high-performance fast-charging solution. The combination of high-performance charging systems and digital advertising spaces creates a sustainable, future-proof infrastructure with an economic added value.

“The roll-out of an efficient charging infrastructure requires innovative approaches that go beyond mere EV charging. Our battery-based fast charging solutions enable ultra-fast charging even at locations with limited grid capacity. We are excited to work with our partner MVV to implement a sustainable and future-proof solution for Müller locations,” says Michael Rudloff, COO of ADS-TEC Energy.

