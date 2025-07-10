Polestar retail sales volumes totalled 18,049 cars in Q2, a growth of 38% year-on-year

Polestar retail sales volumes amounted to an estimated 18,049 cars in Q2 2025, up 38% versus Q2 2024. For the first six months of the year, retail sales volumes approximated 30,319 cars, a growth of 51% compared to the same period last year.
Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: “We’ve delivered another strong quarter of growth in increasingly challenging market and geopolitical conditions. Volume growth of 38% in the second quarter and 51% in the first half of the year is a clear sign that our retail expansion is delivering and that more customers are choosing Polestar.”
Breakdown of retail sales volumes:
|Q2 2025
|Q2 2024
|Change (%)
|Retail sales volumes
|18,049
|13,072
|+38%
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|Change (%)
|Retail sales volumes
|30,319
|20,047
|+51%
SOURCE: Polestar