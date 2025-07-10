Polestar retail sales volumes totalled 18,049 cars in Q2, a growth of 38% year-on-year

Polestar retail sales volumes amounted to an estimated 18,049 cars in Q2 2025, up 38% versus Q2 2024

Polestar retail sales volumes amounted to an estimated 18,049 cars in Q2 2025, up 38% versus Q2 2024. For the first six months of the year, retail sales volumes approximated 30,319 cars, a growth of 51% compared to the same period last year.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: “We’ve delivered another strong quarter of growth in increasingly challenging market and geopolitical conditions. Volume growth of 38% in the second quarter and 51% in the first half of the year is a clear sign that our retail expansion is delivering and that more customers are choosing Polestar.”

Breakdown of retail sales volumes:

Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change (%) Retail sales volumes 18,049 13,072 +38%

H1 2025 H1 2024 Change (%) Retail sales volumes 30,319 20,047 +51%

SOURCE: Polestar