Generative AI accelerates homologation: FEV simplifies country-specific type approval processes

Vehicle development does not end with technical readiness: The road to global market launches is only completed once homologation has been successfully achieved. Here, OEMs and suppliers are facing growing challenges in the increasing complexity of national regulations. FEV addresses these with an innovative, AI-based approach. The company-wide used FEV GenAI Hub significantly simplifies and accelerates the analysis of regulatory requirements across different global markets, offering time and cost savings that can provide customers with a decisive competitive edge.

“In the specific case of type approval, we use the in-house AI platform ‘FEV GenAI Hub’ to extract, enrich, and then analyze legal regulations from standards, guidelines, and laws through a fully automated process,” said Dr. Thomas Hülshorst, Group Vice President Intelligent Mobility & Software at FEV. “Different regional requirements – for North America, Asia or Europe, for example – can be accurately compared, with any deviations clearly identified.” Based on this analysis, the platform immediately derives specific recommendations for legally compliant product adaptation.

Significant increase in efficiency for homologation

In practice, FEV has been able to reduce the processing time for comprehensive requirements analyses from several months to just a few weeks. Instead of manually checking hundreds of pages of complex legal texts, the AI now reliably supports the engineers with semantic searches, automatic classification and gap analyses at requirements level. This saves time and reduces potential sources of error at the same time.

The advantages for customers at a glance:

Time savings: Reduces analysis time by up to 60 percent

Cost savings: Cuts resource requirements by up to 50 percent

Scalability: Enables comparison of regulatory requirements across global markets

Safety: Identifies homologation risks early and provides actionable recommendations

Future-oriented use of AI

With the GenAI Hub, FEV is creating a central platform for the use of generative AI in vehicle development. The homologation process is just one of many fields of application. The next evolution steps of the platform will enable further automation in system development, test management and project controlling in the future. The goal remains unchanged: to make development processes more efficient, safer and more market-oriented, and to give customers a decisive advantage in the market.

SOURCE: FEV