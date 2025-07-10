Next-gen Smart Chassis Sensor: More data, more intelligence for the chassis system

Enhanced capabilities: integrated accelerometer enables even more precise detection of relative motion in three dimensions

Just months after launching the Smart Chassis Sensor in the Cadillac CELESTIQ, ZF is unveiling the next generation of its intelligent chassis sensor. The upgraded version not only measures wheel height but now also captures acceleration in three dimensions. This expanded data set paves the way for a host of intelligent and attractive features — from real-time chassis health monitoring and force/load detection to active noise cancelation. The advanced sensor also integrates seamlessly with other ZF systems, aligning with the company’s “Chassis 2.0” strategy. For example, the Smart Chassis Sensor can help make the feedback of a steer-by-wire system even more precise and true to life.

As digitalization reshapes the automotive landscape and the megatrend of software-defined vehicles gains momentum, ZF is embracing this evolution with its forward-looking Chassis 2.0 approach. At the heart of this strategy is ZF’s ability to deliver intelligent, networkable actuators and to deploy them effectively at both the vehicle and system level while combining them via suitable, in-house developed software functions. The Smart Chassis Sensor paves the way for these actuators and software functions thanks to its high-precision sensors. By networking multiple Smart Chassis Sensors, further functionalities can be unlocked.

A testament to its success: ZF is now writing the next chapter in the Smart Chassis Sensor’s story. Just weeks ago, the basic version entered volume production in the Cadillac CELESTIQ. Now, at the Chassis Tech Day, ZF is unveiling the next-generation intelligent model — featuring an integrated accelerometer in the advanced version. The new model allows for collecting data directly in the ball joint. A demo vehicle illustrates the wide range of applications this enables.

ZF Chassis Health: a digital fitness tracker that never sleeps

Thanks to its ability to precisely measure not only vertical movement but also acceleration, the Smart Chassis Sensor enables automotive manufacturers to implement innovative features. By analyzing acceleration patterns and their spectral changes, the system can detect anomalies or damage in the chassis. ZF calls this the “Chassis Health” approach: a continuous digital monitoring system that provides real-time insights into the condition of the chassis. The sensor triggers maintenance and repair alerts via a signal in the vehicle display, e.g., when loose wheel nuts after a tire change are detected and need to be retightened. The Smart Chassis Sensor function thus helps prevent accidents and enhances safety.

Another key feature is load detection. Using a dedicated algorithm, the sensor can estimate the vehicle’s weight — helpful for identifying whether the maximum load has been exceeded after a shopping trip or before a vacation. This ensures compliance with legal load limits and helps prevent unexpected issues during roadside inspections. The load detection also improves range estimation for electric vehicles, allowing drivers to plan charging stops more accurately before even starting their journey.

Sensor for Chassis 2.0: seamless integration of ZF systems

The Smart Chassis Sensor is also designed for seamless integration with other ZF systems. It already supports the semi-active Continuous Damping Control (CDC), the active sMOTION damping and the Electromechanical Roll Control (ERC) using sensor data. The upgraded sensor plays a key role in optimizing the force feedback in steer-by-wire applications.

Since the Smart Chassis Sensor’s acceleration detection also captures the frequency of continuous road surface stimuli — such as specific pavement characteristics — this data can be used to enable active noise cancelation, generating anti-sound through multiple speakers inside the vehicle.

Robust design, easy integration

Like its predecessor, the new Smart Chassis Sensor is embedded in a ball joint — a standard component in independent suspension systems providing stable damping characteristics and precise wheel guidance. This allows for precise measurement of relative motion between the wheel and the vehicle body in the ball studs. ZF has achieved that by integrating measurement electronics into the ball joint, offering the Smart Chassis Sensor as a built-in component of its ball joints. The sensor stands out for its low weight, robust design, high signal quality and ease of installation.

By integrating the accelerometer into the Smart Chassis Sensor, the number of sensors can be reduced — cutting costs and simplifying assembly for OEMs.

The first-generation Smart Chassis Sensor is already in use on all four wheels of the Cadillac CELESTIQ.

SOURCE: ZF