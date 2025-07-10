BASF Coatings champions collaborative innovation in sustainable two-tone painting – recognized with award

BASF Coatings, in collaboration with Renault Group and Dürr, had redefined the future of automotive manufacturing with the Overspray-Free Application (OFLA) process (also known as Jetprint at Renault)

BASF Coatings, in collaboration with Renault Group and Dürr, had redefined the future of automotive manufacturing with the Overspray-Free Application (OFLA) process (also known as Jetprint at Renault). The trio was awarded the “Trophée de l’Industrie s’engage 2025” in the Innovative Process category at the “L’industrie s’engage par l’Usine Nouvelle” event in June 2025. The award recognizes the Overspray-Free Application process – a breakthrough in sustainable application technology that redefines how two-tone vehicle painting is performed, setting a new benchmark in production by lowering operational cost and process time for the automotive OEM, while also reducing the environmental impact.

The OFLA process has been successfully implemented at Renault’s Maubeuge plant, introducing a revolutionary integrated, wet-on-wet paint application process that enables a new two-tone line to apply two colors in a single pass for mass production. BASF Coatings contributed to this innovation with its specifically developed decor coat paint technology, tailored to meet the optimal performance, high-precision and automation requirements of the OFLA process with consistent quality. Dürr’s jet applicator (EcoPaintJet Pro) and robotic automation innovation ensure highly accurate paint application with absolutely no overspray, supported by perfectly coordinated sensors and software.

Traditional two-tone paint application requires vehicles to pass through the paintshop twice, with extensive manual masking and protective materials applied between coats. This results in a labor-intensive, time-consuming process that generates significant waste and energy consumption.

OFLA revolutionized this process by integrating a mist-free, high-precision jet-based application system inspired by digital printing technology. It enables pinpoint accuracy in applying coatings, such as contrasting roofs and A-C pillar, without overspray. The process eliminates the need for masking materials allowing customers more capacity in their paintshop for two-tone cars with this fully automated application principle.

“From BASF Coatings’ perspective, OFLA is a milestone in combining sustainability with industrial performance. It represents value-driven efficiency that supports our customers’ sustainability targets and economic goals”, says Rachel Choo, Vice President, Global Marketing Automotive OEM Coatings at BASF. “Compared to conventional spray applications with masking-based methods, this technology delivers measurable environmental and economic benefits: 100% paint transfer efficiency. Process costs can be reduced by up to 70%, while waste has been cut by 1.6 kg per vehicle through the elimination of masking materials. Energy consumption has decreased by up to 80%, and CO₂ equivalent emissions have been lowered by around 80%*”, adds Steffen Rohlmann, Project Lead in the Global Development Basecoat Team at BASF Coatings.

This award-winning collaboration between BASF Coatings with its partners exemplifies how exploring meaningful innovative technologies together can shape the paintshop of the future and drive sustainable transformation in the automotive industry. It also highlights the role of European manufacturers in setting new standards for efficiency and environmental responsibility in industrial production. OFLA not only enhances design flexibility and production efficiency but also sets a new benchmark for sustainable manufacturing in this sector.

* Calculations performed using BASF Coatings’ GLASS, a paintshop life cycle assessment tool, based on an annual output of 20,000 cars.

SOURCE: BASF