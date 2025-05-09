Italy’s logistics champion Torello enters a new era: First Actros L with ProCabin taken over by Mercedes-Benz Trucks

Daimler Truck Italia has delivered the first new Mercedes-Benz Actros L ProCabin to the Torello Group

Daimler Truck Italia has delivered the first new Mercedes-Benz Actros L ProCabin to the Torello Group. This marks the start of a new chapter in the cooperation between the two companies. The Actros L ProCabin is the top-of-the-range model in the brand’s heavy-duty truck segment and has been developed to offer maximum comfort, efficiency and safety. With the acquisition of these vehicles from the 2025 model year, Torello, a leading provider of transport and integrated logistics, is taking another step towards the future. The company has always stood for customized, high-quality and sustainable services. The delivery was carried out with the support of the Daimler Truck Retail site in Piacenza.

The new Mercedes-Benz Actros L ProCabin

The Mercedes-Benz Actros L offers a new, aerodynamic cab design that reduces fuel consumption by up to 3% compared to the previous model. The interior is designed for comfort and ensures relaxing breaks with many practical functions. The third-generation OM 471 engine combines high efficiency with performance. The Predictive Powertrain Control system optimizes the driving style by predictively adjusting the speed and selecting the ideal gear in conjunction with PowerShift Advanced. Numerous safety assistance systems offer additional support and contribute to a safe driving experience. The Actros L ProCabin also sets standards in terms of safety and digitalization: the second-generation MirrorCams not only improve all-round visibility, but also aerodynamics. The system is complemented by a range of advanced driver assistance systems, including lane departure warning, distance control and emergency braking assistants, which effectively support the driver and contribute to a noticeably safer driving experience.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck