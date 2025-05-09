Audi: Warning: scam in the used-car trade

Audi is warning of current scam in the used-car trade in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

Audi issues warning of a scam happening in the used-car trade. Fraudulent websites and fake catalogs are currently offering used Audi models at particularly low prices in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. They aim to lure potential customers and encourage them to purchase or make payments for nonexistent used Audi cars.

Used Audi models are currently being offered for sale on deceptively real-looking websites and in catalogs that appear to be legitimate sales channels of AUDI AG or genuine Audi sales material. In fact, neither the sales instruments mentioned nor the vehicles offered actually exist. Those responsible are using fake email addresses, telephone numbers, and bank details and are not afraid to use images of actual employees of Audi sales partners.

Unfortunately, several customers have already been victimized by this scam. AUDI AG regrets this very much. Affected persons should inform the police right away.

AUDI AG has filed a criminal complaint in this matter and is cooperating with the authorities in their investigations.

SOURCE: Audi