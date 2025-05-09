MAN Charge&Go – New charging service for public eTruck charging

Unique commercial vehicle-specific solution for public charging

The new MAN Charge&Go charging service is now available to all customers, regardless of brand. It makes it easier to find truck-compatible charging points throughout Europe and enables uncomplicated payment of the charging current at attractive conditions with a charging card. A special feature of MAN Charge&Go is the unique MAN eTruck ready standard. The truck-compatible charging network currently comprises around 650 locations. By the end of 2025, around 1,000 charging locations will comply with the eTruck ready standard. In addition, the MAN Charge&Go charging card is accepted at over 15,000 other charging locations across Europe. Customers will also benefit from the continuous expansion of the charging network.

Charging at public charging points is an important criterion for customers when deciding in favour of battery-electric trucks. MAN has developed the eTruck ready standard to ensure that charging in public does not end at unsuitable car charging points. This helps customers to find truck-compatible charging points. Manoeuvrability and height and weight restrictions are among the criteria of the eTruck ready standard. In the MAN Charge&Go digital map, the truck-compatible charging points are listed in two levels: eTruck ready and eTruck limited. While eTruck ready shows unrestricted truck charging points, the charging points labelled as limited have restrictions – e.g. in terms of vehicle length.

MAN Charge&Go centres on the simple and reliable handling of the charging process at charging points from different providers. The eTruck driver authenticates himself at the charging station with the corresponding card and the payment process is handled in the background. The charging service was developed so that mixed fleets can also use the offer. A consolidated and transparent invoice at the end of the month provides an overview of the charging costs for the entire fleet at all charging points used. MAN Charge&Go uses the charging network with Preferred Partners from TRATON Charging Solutions. This guarantees attractive conditions for users. Customers also benefit from 24/7 support from the experts at MAN Mobile24.

MAN Charge&Go is integrated into MAN’s digital ecosystem. This supports convenient and time-saving planning and work for dispatchers and drivers. In practice, this means, for example, that the charging locations can be displayed in the vehicle or in the MAN DriverApp. The MAN Charge&Go Service Portal provides customers with full transparency regarding charging costs and an overview of the charging cards at all times.

MAN Truck & Bus is driving forward the decarbonisation of transport with attractive vehicles and new solutions. In order to make it easier for customers to make the switch, it is now crucial for politicians to promote the market ramp-up and create a reliable financial framework for this. This requires clear, bold political guidelines and the expansion of a charging infrastructure suitable for commercial vehicles. Europe needs at least 50,000 public charging points by 2030.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus