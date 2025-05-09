We made history. We create the future: SEAT S.A. celebrates 75 years with the aim of leading the future of mobility

Since its creation, SEAT S.A. has been an economic and industrial driving force in Spain, leading the development and consolidation of the country’s automotive sector

SEAT S.A. is celebrating its 75th anniversary by commemorating its history as a driving force of mobility in Spain and as the country’s industrial leader. During Automobile Barcelona, the company marked the anniversary of its founding on 9 May 1950, with an exhibition reviewing its history and future through 75 iconic SEAT and CUPRA models. In the year that also marks the 50th anniversary of its Technical Centre, SEAT S.A. is celebrating its legacy with the aim of leading the future of mobility in Spain.

“SEAT S.A. was founded 75 years ago to guarantee mobility and with that goal in mind, we put Spain on wheels. Over three-quarters of a century, we have led the growth of our sector thanks to the efforts of thousands of people who have allowed us to earn the trust of entire generations of drivers in more than 70 countries. We want to thank all of them—our partners, dealer network, institutions, and, above all, the SEAT S.A. team,” said Markus Haupt, Interim CEO of SEAT and CUPRA and Executive Vice President of Production and Logistics. “We’re proud to be able to celebrate our anniversary through the legacy we have built, which reflects the history of Spain. Over 75 years, we have demonstrated the strength of Spanish engineering and design, and now, with our SEAT and CUPRA brands, we are ready to lead a new era of mobility from the Iberian Peninsula and put Spain and Europe on electric wheels,” he added.

An economic and employment driving force

From its beginnings in the Zona Franca area of Barcelona to the current factory in Martorell, along with the plant in El Prat de Llobregat, SEAT S.A. has established itself as a benchmark in Spain’s industrialisation. The company has led the growth of the automotive sector and contributes approximately 1% of national GDP. Throughout its history, SEAT S.A. has manufactured more than 21.5 million vehicles consisting of 77 different models that have reached customers around the world, helping to position Spain as the second-largest car producer in Europe and ninth worldwide.

The company’s Technical Centre, inaugurated in 1975, has played a fundamental role in establishing SEAT S.A. as a driver of innovation and development in the automotive industry in Spain. With almost 35 million kilometres of testing, more than 950 prototypes and 359 patents, the Technical Centre has become a fundamental part of the success of SEAT and CUPRA, employing more than 34,000 engineers over 50 years. These are part of the more than 78,000 people who have worked in the factories and offices during the 75-year history of SEAT S.A.. Today, the company has 14,000 direct employees and generates a positive impact on more than 100,000 indirect jobs throughout its entire value chain, consolidating its position as the only company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets cars in Spain.

“People are the foundation of the success of the company and its two brands, SEAT and CUPRA. They are what have brought us here, and we want to recognise and thank them for their efforts over these 75 years,” said Laura Carnicero, Executive Vice President of People and Organization at SEAT S.A. “Since our beginnings, we have been committed to the development and inclusion of women in the workforce, and we understand that diversity is the best way to face the future. We have fostered young talent for 68 years with our Apprenticeship School, where we have trained more than 3,000 professionals; and we are now undergoing the largest cultural transformation in our history to prepare for the future. We are convinced that by working together, we can continue to achieve incredible things,” she concluded.

To celebrate its 75th anniversary, and in agreement with the main unions, SEAT S.A. will distribute a €10 million bonus to all current employees. The company will also continue strengthening its commitment to Spanish society through the SEAT CUPRA Foundation, which promotes projects in various areas to support new generations and give back to the various communities that have contributed to the company.

75 years of history and a future on wheels

Barcelona’s Plaza Univers hosts the first event to celebrate SEAT S.A.’s anniversary with an exhibition that looks back over the company’s seven and a half decades through 75 cars selected for the occasion. From the first model produced in the Zona Franca in 1953, the SEAT 1400, to the CUPRA Raval, the first 100% electric car that the company will manufacture at its Martorell plant in 2026, visitors will be able to explore the legacy and future of the company, which is leading the new era of mobility in Spain.

The exhibition brings together a selection of some of the most emblematic models of SEAT, a brand that has become a Spanish icon loved by millions, and CUPRA, which in just 7 years and with 7 models on the market, has positioned itself as a challenger brand that is growing exponentially globally and will reach one million cars sold this year. Among them, the iconic SEAT 600, the car that put Spain on wheels; the SEAT 124, which marked the production of the one millionth vehicle; and the SEAT 127, a best-seller from the 1970s.

Also included are the SEAT 1200 Sport, known as ‘Bocanegra’, the first model developed entirely at the Martorell Technical Centre; the SEAT Ronda and SEAT Malaga, pioneers in the tradition of naming models after Spanish cities; as well as the SEAT Panda and the popular SEAT Ibiza and SEAT Leon, which celebrated their 40th and 25th anniversaries respectively in 2024. The exhibition also includes the innovative SEAT Toledo Electric, which participated in the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games, along with a prominent representation of the company’s sporting history, with several world-championship vehicles. Models from CUPRA’s current and future portfolio are also on display, including the CUPRA Tavascan, the brand’s first 100% electric SUV coupé; the CUPRA Terramar, an electrified sports SUV; and the upcoming CUPRA Raval.

This exhibition is open to all attendees at Automobile Barcelona, from 10-18 May 2025. Throughout the month of May, SEAT S.A. will also hold further events to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

List of cars exhibited at Automobile Barcelona:

SEAT 1400 → 1953

SEAT 600 → 1957

SEAT FORMICHETTA → 1963

SEAT 1500 → 1963

SEAT 800 → 1964

SEAT 850 2P ESPECIAL → 1966

SEAT 850 COUPE → 1967

SEAT 124 SEAT UN MILLON → 1969

SEAT 850 SPORT SPIDER → 1969

SEAT 1430 → 1969

SEAT 1430 FAMILIAR → 1970

SEAT 124 SPORT COUPE → 1970

SEAT FORMULA SEAT 1430 (selex ST5) → 1971

SEAT 127 → 1972

SEAT 132 2000 → 1973

SEAT 133 → 1974

SEAT 131 CLX 1800 → 1975

SEAT 1200 SPORT (BOCANEGRA) → 1975

SEAT 124 GR4 (MONTECARLO) → 1977

SEAT PANDA → 1980

SEAT PANDA GR2 SAINZ → 1981

SEAT FURA CRONO → 1982

SEAT RONDA 1,4 → 1982

SEAT IBIZA MK1 → 1984

SEAT MALAGA → 1985

SEAT MARBELLA → 1986

SEAT TERRA → 1986

SEAT TOLEDO GT 2.0 → 1991

SEAT TOLEDO ELÉCTRICO OLÍMPICO → 1992

SEAT IBIZA MK2 GTI → 1993

SEAT TOLEDO MARATHON → 1993

SEAT IBIZA MK2 CUPRA → 1996

SEAT ALHAMBRA MK1 → 1996

SEAT CORDOBA SX (gp99) → 1996

SEAT IBIZA KIT CAR E2 → 1996

SEAT CORDOBA VARIO → 1997

SEAT AROSA → 1998

SEAT TOLEDO MK2 → 1998

SEAT LEON MK1 → 1999

SEAT AROSA MK2 → 2000

SEAT LEON MK1 CUPRA → 2000

SEAT CORDOBA WRC EVO 2 → 2000

SEAT IBIZA MK3 → 2001

SEAT CÓRDOBA MK2 → 2002

SEAT ALTEA → 2004

SEAT TOLEDO MK3 → 2004

SEAT LEON MK2 → 2005

SEAT ALTEA XL → 2006

SEAT IBIZA MK4 → 2008

SEAT IBIZA MK4 SC → 2008

SEAT IBIZA MK4 ST → 2008

SEAT EXEO → 2008

SEAT EXEO ST → 2008

SEAT LEON WTCC → 2008

SEAT ALHAMBRA MK2 → 2010

SEAT TOLEDO MK4 → 2012

SEAT LEON MK3 5P → 2012

SEAT LEON MK3 ST → 2012

SEAT LEON MK3 SC NURBURGRING → 2013

SEAT ATECA → 2016

SEAT IBIZA → 2017

SEAT ARONA → 2017

CUPRA ATECA → 2018

SEAT MII ELECTRIC → 2019

SEAT LEON 5P → 2020

CUPRA LEON → 2020

CUPRA FORMENTOR → 2021

CUPRA BORN VZ → 2021

CUPRA URBANREBEL RACING → 2022

CUPRA RAVAL SHOWCAR → 2022

CUPRA E-RACER → 2023

CUPRA DARKREBEL SHOWCAR → 2023

CUPRA TAVASCAN → 2024

CUPRA TERRAMAR → 2024

CUPRA KIRO FORMULA E → 2024

