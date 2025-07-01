Spirii and ZE Ports launch all-in-one electrification service for heavy transport, including vehicle and infrastructure rentals

ZE Ports covers investments in client-selected vehicles and charging infrastructure, and supplies renewable energy, while Spirii provides charger installation, maintenance, and a charge point management system to operate the charging network

Heavy-duty fleet operators are under growing pressure to cut emissions, but the shift to electric fleets is often stalled by high upfront costs, lack of infrastructure, and operational challenges.

To break down these barriers, ZE Ports, a developer of mobility and energy algorithms alongside financing solutions for heavy-duty transport, has partnered with Spirii, a global provider of EV charging solutions, to deliver an end-to-end electrification solution tailored to the needs of heavy-duty fleets.

The solution enables clients to electrify their fleet operations without owning vehicles or infrastructure. ZE Ports covers the investment in electric trucks or buses, selected by the clients, along with the necessary charging infrastructure, and supplies optimised renewable energy through a data-driven strategy tailored to each route. This ensures reliable operations, minimises battery degradation, simplifies infrastructure, and reduces energy costs.

Spirii handles charger installation and provides a comprehensive charge point management platform that enables real-time charger monitoring and operations, advanced access and pricing tools for depot charger sharing, and smart energy management to optimise grid usage.

Clients access the entire setup through a fixed monthly fee based on kilometres driven – a model that reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) per kilometre compared to operating diesel fleets.

By removing capital barriers and simplifying deployment, the Spirii and ZE Ports solution makes fleet electrification more accessible, efficient, and scalable.

Mauricio Sardi, CEO and Founder of ZE Ports, states: “Our mission is to make the shift to electric fleets simple and affordable. We invest in e-trucks or e-buses, infrastructure, and renewable energy, and offer it all for a fixed monthly fee. By taking on the complexity and upfront costs, we enable our clients to focus on their core operations while we handle everything related to the electrification, from planning to deployment and day-to-day operation, using premium technologies and best practices.” Tore Harritshøj, CEO and Co-founder of Spirii, adds: “We know that many heavy-duty fleet operators want to go electric, but high upfront costs, infrastructure challenges, and operational complexity often block progress. Together with ZE Ports, we remove these barriers through a turnkey solution that brings together financing, vehicles, charging infrastructure, and advanced platform solutions, helping operators reduce the total cost of ownership and run their fleets more efficiently.”

Case example

For a fleet of 35 electric trucks operating 11 hours per day, the full-service solution can deliver estimated savings of €11.7 million – or €336,000 per truck – compared to diesel fleet operations.

The monthly fee per kilometer is approximately €1.27 for e-buses and €0.90 for e-trucks, including electricity, charging stations, maintenance, insurance, carbon credits, and battery recycling.

