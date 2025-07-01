Nio Inc. delivered 24,925 vehicles in June, up 71.2% QoQ

Nio delivered 24,925 vehicles in June 2025, representing an increase of 17.5% year-over-year

Nio delivered 24,925 vehicles in June 2025, representing an increase of 17.5% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 14,593 vehicles from Nio’s premium smart electric vehicle brand Nio, 6,400 vehicles from the family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand ONVO, and 3,932 vehicles from the small smart high-end electric car brand firefly. Nio delivered 72,056 vehicles in the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 71.2% quarter-over-quarter. In the first half of 2025, Nio Inc. delivered 114,150 vehicles in total, marking a YoY increase of 30.6%. To date, Nio Inc. has delivered a total of 785,714 vehicles, including 725,248 from Nio, 52,623 from ONVO, and 7,843 from firefly.

SOURCE: Nio