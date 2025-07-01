ProLogium’s next-generation lithium ceramic battery shipments surpass 2.4 million units a new milestone in the commercialization of green energy technologies

ProLogium Technology, a global leader in next-generation lithium ceramic batteries, today announced that its cumulative shipments have officially surpassed 2.4 million units, marking a major milestone since its production in 2013

ProLogium Technology, a global leader in next-generation lithium ceramic batteries, today announced that its cumulative shipments have officially surpassed 2.4 million units, marking a major milestone since its production in 2013. A key driver of this achievement is the production ramp-up at ProLogium’s first Giga-scale super factory in Taoyuna, Taiwan (Taoke Plant), which has contributed over 500,000 units within just 18 months of operation. This strong performance demonstrates the reliability and scalability of ProLogium’s mass production capabilities. The company’s batteries have been adapted across multiple sectors including electric mobility, wearables, automotive electronics, and industrial systems, highlighting the strong commercial maturity and stable supply capability of its products across diverse applications.

Leveraging both its technological leadership and mature manufacturing infrastructure, ProLogium has proven its readiness to support large-scale market demands. This milestone also lays a solid foundation for the company’s upcoming Giga factory project in Dunkirk, France, currently preparing for construction.

From R&D to mass production: catalyzing a paradigm shift in the battery industry

Founded in 2006, ProLogium is committed to developing safe, high-performance, scalable, and sustainable lithium ceramic batteries. It is the first and only company worldwide capable of mass-producing this next-generation battery technology using automated production systems. Following the dual approval of EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) and building permits for its Giga factory in Dunkirk, France at the end of 2024, ProLogium is now leading the industry into the fourth generation all-inorganic solid-state electrolyte architecture. Construction is set to begin in 2026, with mass production planned for 2028. This marks a crucial step in the company’s global expansion, while also accelerating the transformation and upgrading of the battery supply chain, unlocking long-term value and growth potential.

All-ceramic separator + all-inorganic electrolyte + all-silicon anode

A true next-gen battery beyond conventional solid-state technologies

While continuously optimizing current mass production technologies, ProLogium is also actively advancing its fourth-generation all-inorganic electrolyte architecture. By leveraging innovative inorganic electrolyte fluidization technology, ProLogium has successfully combined the respective advantages of solid-state and liquid batteries, eliminating their inherent performance trade-offs.

This architecture significantly enhances six key performance metrics—safety, energy density, thermal stability, fast-charging capability, energy efficiency, and low-temperature performance—while addressing one of the greatest hurdles in solid-state battery commercialization: the high cost of materials and manufacturing processes. The result is a scalable, cost-effective battery that redefines the value structure of both solid-state and liquid batteries.

Furthermore, the innovative design overcomes the interface bottleneck typically found between solid electrolytes and active materials, laying the groundwork for the widespread adoption of next-generation batteries and providing a truly scalable and sustainable energy transition solution.

“Next-generation batteries are not only the cornerstone of the energy transition but also a critical engine driving electrification and smart device innovation,” said Vincent Yang, Founder and CEO of ProLogium. “We are pleased that our technology has been adopted and validated by leading strategic partners around the world and introduced into a wide range of applications. Beyond business expansion, we look forward to collaborating with industry, government, academia, and research institutions to form strategic alliances that can accelerate energy transition and contribute to global sustainable development.”

SOURCE: ProLogium