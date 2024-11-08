Nissan achieves highest ranking among mass market car segment in J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study

Nissan dealers lead in customer satisfaction, achieving top rank in the mass market car segment

Nissan has earned the #1 position in the mass market car segment of the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study, marking the company’s best performance in over three decades. This achievement underscores the dedication and hard work of Nissan’s dealer network in delivering a customer experience tailored to car buyers, with significant improvements across multiple satisfaction measures.

In the 2024 SSI Study, Nissan increased its score in the mass market car segment by 34 points, securing the top spot within this category. Additionally, Nissan’s overall SSI index score rose by 22 points—an improvement that exceeded the industry average gain of eight points. This progress boosted Nissan from 22nd to 11th place within the SSI rankings, reflecting positive gains across all industry segments and Nissan’s highest SSI performance in 32 years.

“Nissan’s #1 ranking in the mass market car segment reflects our dealer network’s unwavering commitment to putting the customer first,” said Vinay Shahani, senior vice president of U.S. marketing and sales, Nissan Americas. “Our dealers’ commitment to transparency and an efficient buying process has helped elevate Nissan’s reputation and deliver an experience that resonates strongly with today’s car buyers.”

Nissan’s progress was fueled by substantial improvements in key areas like negotiation ease, transparency and paperwork efficiency. Highlights from the 2024 study include:

34-point gain in the mass market car segment , achieving the #1 rank.

, achieving the #1 rank. Overall SSI ranking rose from 22nd to 11th , marking Nissan’s best industry rank in 32 years.

, marking Nissan’s best industry rank in 32 years. 22-point SSI index improvement, well above the industry average of eight points.

Nissan dealers continue to build trust with customers through clear communication and effective use of digital retailing tools, including tablet-assisted sales processes, which have improved customers’ confidence in pricing and overall satisfaction with the buying experience. This milestone reinforces Nissan’s commitment to creating a best-in-class experience for today’s car buyers and highlights our dealers’ role in driving customer loyalty.

