PPG launches clearcoats for value-focused and premium collision repair segments

New solutions deliver enhanced productivity and performance for bodyshops

PPG today announced the U.S. launch of new clearcoat products for the value-focused and premium collision repair segments:

PPG Super Value SC300 Series clearcoats offer a fast-drying, reliable and cost-effective solution.

PPG DELTRON® NXT DC7020 Premium Glamour Speed Clearcoat delivers high-efficiency, high-quality results with significant energy savings thanks to its five-minute bake time.

“PPG is offering the sector options – delivering practical value and advanced performance for today’s body shops,” said Nicole Sinclair, PPG segment director, Collision and Allied Products, Automotive Refinish. “These two launches highlight our ability to meet evolving customer needs while continuing to lead the industry in innovation and service.”

PPG Super Value SC300 acrylic urethane clearcoats are available in versions that meet the U.S. EPA National Rule* volatile organic compounds (VOC) requirements and the more stringent Rule 2.1 required in states such as California. They are easy to use and provide consistent results for busy shops that need quality and value. They dry quickly and can be cured using air or baking.

PPG Deltron NXT DC7020 Premium Glamour Speed Clearcoat meets National Rule requirements and delivers fast curing times – five minutes at 140 F or under 60 minutes at room temperature – and a high-gloss finish when applied over PPG ENVIROBASE® High Performance waterborne or PPG Deltron NXT solventborne basecoats. With its ultrafast bake time, it accelerates cycle times and helps bodyshops reduce energy consumption.

