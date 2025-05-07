https://www.stoneridge.com/stoneridge-launches-next-generation-se5000-smart-2-tachograph-for-european-commercial-vehicles/

Stoneridge, Inc. today announced the introduction of its next-generation SE5000 Smart 2 tachograph, now integrated with Open Service Navigation Message Authentication (OSNMA) technology, ensuring greater levels of security for European commercial vehicles.

The SE5000 Smart 2 with OSNMA utilizes Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology, specifically Galileo, Europe’s satellite system – to accurately pinpoint a vehicle’s position. To ensure precision, the tachograph requires stable reception from at least three satellites. OSNMA integration enables the additional layer of security, verifying the authenticity of GNSS signals, and mitigating spoofing.

The new tachograph meets the current EU Mobility Package I requirements, a set of regulations introduced in July 2020 to improve road safety, prevent driver fatigue, and ensure fair competition in international transport. Key milestones include the requirement for new vehicles to be fitted with second-generation smart tachographs from August 21, 2023, and the mandatory retrofit of this advanced tachographs in vehicles involved in international transport by August 19, 2025.

In addition, SE5000 Smart 2 with OSNMA features updated software that improves overall performance, reliability, and user experience, ensuring a smoother operation for fleets, drivers and workshops alike.

“Stoneridge continues to prioritize innovation and compliance, empowering fleets with the technology they need to navigate tomorrow’s road transport landscape confidently,” said Natalia Noblet, President of Stoneridge’s Electronics Division.

SE5000 Smart 2 with OSNMA is now available for order. Existing SE5000 Smart 2 units can also be upgraded via a software update.

SOURCE: Stoneridge