For 2026, Corvette’s new interior elevates driver cockpit design

For the 2026 model year, the entire Corvette lineup — Stingray, E-Ray, Z06, and ZR1 — will feature a thoroughly reimagined cabin with larger and more advanced driver-centric displays and fresh interior colorways, finishes and materials.

“Corvette is the ultimate American sports car, which is why it has remained the luxury sport segment leader for more than 20 years — with the next competitor a distant second in terms of market share,” said Scott Bell, vice president, Chevrolet. “With these updates, the mid-engine Corvette will continue to cement its leadership for years to come.”

Inside: where form meets function

The cabin of the new 2026 Corvette welcomes both driver and passenger, beginning with a new three-screen layout and reimagined console design. The updated driver-centric cockpit includes a larger 12.7-inch diagonal center console display, an expanded 14-inch diagonal driver information center, and an all-new 6.6-inch diagonal touchscreen auxiliary display to the left of the steering wheel.

“The design team considered every element — from materials, to stitching, to layout of the interior – for the 2026 Corvette,” said Phil Zak, executive design director, Global Chevrolet. “Paired with the new screens and technology, the refreshed interior enables a refined experience for the driver and the passenger.”

The center console has been reconfigured to place all crucial controls at the driver’s fingertips. For 2026, the drive mode selector has been redesigned and relocated in line with the gear selector. In its place, a new wireless phone charging pad1 is integrated below the infotainment system, with a cover to keep the phone in place. The volume knob remains a priority in the center console display and is now bigger and features a lit base for better visibility.

The HVAC controls have been repositioned under the center display, creating a more open environment between driver and passenger and enabling space for an integrated passenger grab handle. The passenger side also adds a new USB-C2 port strategically placed below the grab handle.

The redesigned cupholders include hand-wrapped inserts with ambient lighting, and feature the signature Corvette crossed flags at the bottom. In 2LT/2LZ and 3LT/3LZ trims, the cupholders are highlighted with real aluminum.

Standard on ZR1 and available on E-Ray and Z06, a new carbon fiber display hood over the driver information center screen enables further customization and ties into carbon fiber options already offered on Corvette.

Technology and performance unite

The seamless integration of updated hardware and software brings remarkable enhancements to the 2026 Corvette’s bespoke cockpit and built-in infotainment system. The three new configurable driver-centric displays are larger with sharper colors, more agility and added functionality.

The addition of an all-new 6.6-inch diagonal touchscreen auxiliary display gives dedicated, driver-configurable space for instrumentation like trip mileage or Performance Traction Management, making important information easier to access.

“There’s an intentional balance of physical and virtual controls,” said Dusty Smith, performance driving product manager. “For example, the head-up display controls are now virtualized, which opens space for Performance Traction Management controls to be intuitive physical buttons. The technology in the new Corvette is as strong and capable as the engine behind you.”

Tour, Sport and Track display designs have also been modernized with new animations and cleaner graphics for the speedometer, tachometer, and other gauges. Drivers can select a preferred screen layout or let the theme change with the corresponding drive mode.

The E-Ray Performance App was introduced in model year 2024, showing live horsepower and torque flow, plus data plots of power flow over time. Corvette developers have taken that a step further for 2026 models, enabling the Performance App for the entire Corvette lineup. Power and torque flow gauges are maintained, and additional capability has been added or consolidated into the app:

Acceleration timers: Relocated to the Performance App, drivers can now set their own speed ranges for timed acceleration

Relocated to the Performance App, drivers can now set their own speed ranges for timed acceleration G-force gauge : Reimagined to show the limits of force the vehicle has achieved over time, providing more context than live G-force readings alone

: Reimagined to show the limits of force the vehicle has achieved over time, providing more context than live G-force readings alone Tire pressure and temperature gauge: Shows live tire pressures and indicates tire temperature to help drivers anticipate available grip

Shows live tire pressures and indicates tire temperature to help drivers anticipate available grip Propulsion system vitals gauge: Live feed of temperatures for engine oil temperature and pressure, engine coolant temperature, and transmission fluid temperature

Live feed of temperatures for engine oil temperature and pressure, engine coolant temperature, and transmission fluid temperature eAWD gauge: Highlights front axle power output and battery state-of-charge for E-Ray

All gauges are available in the touchscreen auxiliary display and Performance App in the center console display. They can also be sent from the app to the driver information center in Tour and Sport for further customization.

The available Performance Data Recorder has undergone a complete user interface overhaul. With system improvements and larger screens, the enhanced PDR offers real-time data analysis in-car and the ability to record high-definition video of every driving session. Drivers are empowered to analyze their performance and make data-driven adjustments for optimal results based on speed trace analysis, side by side video playback, and automated “speed tips” based on your driving data through the center console display.

All 2026 Corvettes feature a custom infotainment system with Google Built-in3, fully integrated with vehicle controls. With OnStar4 connectivity available, the Corvette packs convenience and entertainment to match its world-class performance. Customers can use voice assistance to control everything from opening the Performance Data Recorder to navigation, adjusting cabin temperature, playing your favorite song, texting, making phone calls and more. New apps like Google Chrome, GameSnacks, HBO Max, Prime Video, and others available through Google Play5 allow occupants to stream movies, play games, and browse the web while parked.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also available.

Ultimate craftsmanship

Corvette’s new interior focuses on ultimate craftsmanship, and provides customers with an elevated, modern appearance, offering bespoke customization options – including a Corvette-first asymmetrical interior colorway, available in Jet Black and Adrenaline Red.

The 2026 Corvette debuts four additional new interior color schemes, available on all models:

Sky Cool and Medium Ash Gray with Habanero accents: Monochrome cool grays with unexpected pops of bright Habanero

Santorini Blue: Vivid shade of blue that is both vibrant and electric

Very Dark Atmosphere: Rich chocolate brown paired with Jet Black and Natural Tan accents

Ultimate Suede: Jet Black suede interior customizable through Adrenaline Red, Santorini Blue, and Competition Yellow accent stitch colors and matching seatbelts

“This is Chevrolet’s first asymmetrical interior,” said Lindsey Grant, color, material, and finish design manager, Global Chevrolet. “The Jet Black and Adrenaline Red complement each other well as they run through the dash, center console and seats, drawing a dramatic separation between the driver and passenger areas.”

Customers can even spec a mixed seating option in Asymmetrical Adrenaline Red, with a racing-inspired Adrenaline Red Competition driver’s seat and a Jet Black GT2 passenger seat.

The Ultimate Suede interior brings sueded microfiber to nearly all interior surfaces.

Additional highlights

For the first time since Performance Traction Management was introduced, a new mode is being added across all Corvette variants: PTM Pro. PTM Pro turns off electronic stability control and traction control, while leaving ABS and certain E-Ray-specific front axle controls active, minimizing vehicle intervention for drivers who want maximum control.

Corvette ZR1’s ZTK performance package will be equipped with an all-new brake package featuring 10-piston front and 6-piston rear calipers, and carbon ceramic discs – all of which are the largest ever fitted to a production Corvette.

A new, available electrochromic roof, which allows customers to change the tint level of their targa roof glass at the press of a button – selecting between full, medium, and low tint options.

The button to activate Charge+, which enables E-Ray drivers to replenish battery life more quickly or sustain battery charge for a track session, has been relocated to the steering wheel. Located just below the Z Mode button, Charge+ now has a more prominent location for ease of use.

A new asymmetrical exterior center stripe is available in Edge Red/Carbon Flash.

Body color rocker panels are now standard on E-Ray and available on Z06.

Blue brake calipers, currently available on ZR1, will be available on E-Ray and Z06.

Two new exterior color options are available for all models: Roswell Green Metallic and Blade Silver Metallic.

Eighth generation Corvette at a glance

Corvette is assembled with domestically and globally-sourced parts at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Stingray initiated Corvette’s mid-engine revolution in 2019, elevating America’s sports car with style, performance and unmatched value.

initiated Corvette’s mid-engine revolution in 2019, elevating America’s sports car with style, performance and unmatched value. Z06 put the world on notice in 2022 with the world’s most powerful naturally aspirated production V8 engine – a hand-built 5.5L flat plane crank V8 that screams to 8,600 rpm and makes 670 hp. With direct ties to the storied Corvette Racing program, Z06 is a racecar for the street.

put the world on notice in 2022 with the world’s most powerful naturally aspirated production V8 engine – a hand-built 5.5L flat plane crank V8 that screams to 8,600 rpm and makes 670 hp. With direct ties to the storied Corvette Racing program, Z06 is a racecar for the street. E-Ray was unveiled in January 2023, on the 70 th anniversary of Corvette. The first Corvette to feature electric AWD paired with a classic Chevrolet Small Block V8, the E-Ray is one like none.

was unveiled in January 2023, on the 70 anniversary of Corvette. The first Corvette to feature electric AWD paired with a classic Chevrolet Small Block V8, the E-Ray is one like none. ZR1 unleashed the unthinkable – a 1,064 hp, 233 mph Corvette. The most powerful, quickest, and fastest Corvette ever.

1The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see [my.chevrolet.com/learn] or consult your carrier.

2Not compatible with all devices.

3Google built-in services are subject to limitations and availability may vary by vehicle, infotainment system, and location. Select service plan required. Certain Google actions and functionality may require account linking. User terms and privacy statements apply. Google, Android Auto, Google Play and Google Maps are trademarks of Google LLC.

4See onstar.com for details and limitations. Services vary by model. Service plan required.

5Google Play, GameSnacks, and Google Chrome are registered trademarks of Google LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Chevrolet