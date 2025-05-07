A new chapter for inimitable Bugatti design: welcome to the Bugatti Design Studio in Berlin

Berlin is a city that, for decades, has presented itself as a vibrant epicenter of individualism, cultural expression, and innovation

Berlin is a city that, for decades, has presented itself as a vibrant epicenter of individualism, cultural expression, and innovation. A philosophy that has remained rich to the present day, welcoming skilled artisans and entrepreneurs brimming with novel ideas and hopes for an exciting future from around the world. As Bugatti advances further into its new era, so it finds its new home for crafting the next generation of automotive design, in the heart of the German capital.

A fitting reflection of the German metropolis, the world-class Bugatti design team is formed of designers from 22 different countries around the globe. Vehicle exterior; color and trim; 3D modeling – in Berlin, a host of specialists and disciplines converge in a pool of talent overflowing with new ideas and unique concepts, taking Bugatti’s unparalleled design language to new heights. And to continue attracting such exceptional international talent, the new design headquarters for Bugatti needed to exude equally as much charisma.

The new Bugatti Design Studio was thus crafted as a space not just to generate ideas for the future of automotive excellence, but to celebrate the spirit of heritage that has inspired them. It is a creative workspace that represents a natural home for Bugatti – a 1,100 square-meter studio housed within a starkly beautiful industrial building that has stood proudly throughout the test of time.

A protected place as a site of historical significance, the structure began its life in the 1920s as a critical power station, supplying electricity for the city’s metro system – before transforming into a techno club in the 1990s. And now, having borne witness to the winds of change and cultural shifts as the sands of time flowed through the decades, the storied space takes on its own new purpose.

The studio itself is enveloped in this rich repository of history – from the original ceramic tiling covering the walls and floors, to the carefully engineered, century-old cast iron staircases leading to the walkway and open gallery in the upper reaches of its incredibly spacious main hall.

And yet, seamlessly integrated into the aesthetic of the space is a cutting-edge suite of technologies – equipping Bugatti’s industry-leading experts with the tools they need to realize new concepts, ushering thrilling change into the world of automotive design.

Replacing the art of traditional vehicle clay-modelling with an equally intricate modern-day medium, Bugatti’s designers can transform the open industrial space into an immersive virtual design studio, with the CAD concept of any given vehicle at the center. With head trackers positioned strategically and discreetly throughout an open section of the studio, the designers utilize virtual-reality technology to realize a millimeter-perfect rendering of a vehicle design in the digital space – able to inspect, revise and optimize every facet of the concept with remarkable precision and efficiency.

State-of-the-art equipment nevertheless goes hand-in-hand with dearly held hallmarks of tried-and-tested automotive design – working in harmony throughout a creative process that draws on the unique studio space to spark artistic ideation. From cabin materials of every cut, thread and origin, to meticulously hand-drawn sketches of customers’ individual vehicle commissions, the Bugatti artisans’ work is laid out for each colleague to admire and be inspired – an environment itself creatively designed by those who flourish within it, advancing Bugatti’s inimitable story of craftsmanship yet further.

It is an experience that esteemed Bugatti customers cannot help but immerse themselves in, when invited by the marque’s specialists to embark on their design journey at the new studio. The most personally meaningful of monikers; the subtlest of visual cues; the most curious and exotic of materials – each and every design path for the most intricate of Bugatti commissions is laid before its future owner, themselves taking inspiration from the discerning eye of the designers they’re guided by. All before witnessing their prized automotive jewel come to life, with full-scale vehicle models adorned with the design demonstrating how their unique dream will be realized, step by lovingly curated step.

Ultimately, the manifestation of the incredible studio’s beauty is found in its equally customizable design. Each workbench, easel, and creative space can be seamlessly rolled back; infinitely variable mood lighting throughout the studio adjusted; and the intricately tiled floor space opened up, creating an event space perfect for celebrating the magnificence of the design team’s new home.

