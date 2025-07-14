Global NCAP, CATARC and C-NCAP to host World Congress in Shanghai

Global NCAP is pleased to officially announce NCAP25, its World Congress, will be held in Shanghai this October

Global NCAP is pleased to officially announce NCAP25, its World Congress, will be held in Shanghai this October. Following the success of NCAP24 in Munich, NCAP25 continues the momentum of stakeholder collaboration, multi-sector dialogue, and vehicle safety innovation.

Hosted in partnership with C-NCAP and CATARC, NCAP25 will bring together NCAP representatives, policymakers, manufacturers, consumer advocates, civil society leaders, and technology innovators to align on vehicle safety priorities.

Iain Cameron, Chairman of Global NCAP, said: “We are delighted to bring NCAP25 to China and extend our thanks to our partners, CATARC and C-NCAP, for their collaboration and support. Hosting this milestone event in China reflects the country’s growing influence in shaping the future of global vehicle safety. As the world’s largest automotive market and a hub of technological innovation, China offers a critical platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and progress. This is a unique opportunity to strengthen international cooperation and advance our mission for safer vehicles worldwide.”

An Tiecheng, Chairman of the Board of CATARC, said: “Welcome to China! “As the 2025 Global NCAP Conference approaches, I extend, on behalf of the China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC), our sincere welcome to automotive safety pioneers worldwide. “The grand vision of global transportation safety demands our collective guardianship through international collaboration. With wisdom and responsibility, CATARC is propelling automotive safety innovation and global integration, contributing China momentum to our shared aspiration for “Zero Road Fatalities”. “Let us seize this NCAP25 convening to: Shape new cooperation opportunities; Accelerate technological convergence. May the light of safety innovation transcend boundaries and illuminate every corner of our world.”

Richard Woods, Chief Executive Officer of Global NCAP, said: “We are proud to host NCAP25 in Shanghai with our partners CATARC and C-NCAP. China is a global leader in automotive innovation. China’s rapid advancements in vehicle technology, coupled with its commitment to enhancing road safety standards, make it the perfect location for this year’s conference. By bringing together international experts and stakeholders in the world’s largest car market, NCAP25 serves as a platform to accelerate progress toward our shared vision of safer vehicles and safer roads for all.”

Li Wei, Vice president of CATARC, said: “Welcome global peers to NCAP25 congress! C-NCAP remains committed to advancing automotive safety innovations within China and worldwide. Together with institutions across nations, we shall co-create a global roadmap for ‘Zero Fatalities’, empowering a safer future through innovative assessment protocols!”

Congress Schedule

Day One – October 15:

Official opening, keynote addresses, expert panels, celebration of C‑NCAP’s 19th anniversary, and a gala dinner.

Day Two – October 16:

Continuation of keynotes and panel discussions, live vehicle safety demonstrations, and networking dinner.

Day Three – October 17:

Closed Global NCAP Plenary for NCAP members, followed by an invitation‑only Industry Forum

Interested professionals may register now via the Global NCAP website:

https://www.globalncap.org/ncap25

Why NCAP25 Matters

Speed of change in mobility: With electrification, autonomy, and digitalization reshaping vehicle design, NCAP25 provides a unique platform to explore regulatory evolution, consumer education, and real‑world safety outcomes.

Regional and global collaboration: Building local impact and integrating global insight to encourage policy alignment and innovation.

Live demonstrations: Delegates will experience firsthand the latest in crash avoidance, occupant protection, and ADAS technologies, demonstrating the potential for real‑life crash mitigation.

How to Participate

Register at https://www.globalncap.org/ncap25

Sponsor or partner with us https://www.ncap25congress.com/CX/NCAP/#/partners

SOURCE: Global NCAP