Pioneer to supply network-connected dash cams to Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance for Its new optional auto insurance plan

Providing drivers with prompt and dependable post-incident assistance aided by recorded driving data and video footage

Pioneer Corporation today announced that it will supply network-connected dash cams to Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd., a prominent Japanese auto insurance company, for its new optional Drive Agent Personal (DAP) auto insurance plan, which is bundled with a dash cam and is scheduled to become available in January 2026 for the Japanese market.

Tokio Marine & Nichido’s DAP plan is a telematics service that provides insured drivers with rental network-connected dash cams and comprehensive incident-prevention and post-incident assistance, giving the drivers a sense of peace of mind and assurance. Specifically, the DAP plan facilitates automated incident notification to Tokio Marine & Nichido’s call center for prompt assistance and emergency services. In addition, it enables automatic recording and transmission of incident video footage.

The dash cam model that Pioneer will provide is a network-connected dash cam consisting of a compact dual-camera (front and cabin) unit installed behind the windshield and a separate battery unit installed under the glove box on the passenger side. The space-saving design of the model minimizes obstruction to the driver’s visibility while facilitating automated incident notifications and emergency calls to the call center, supporting prompt and dependable post-incident assistance provided by Tokio Marine & Nichido. Furthermore, this dash cam model works with a cloud system managed by Pioneer, offering enhanced functionalities such as driving-data uploading, device monitoring, and over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Under this partnership, Pioneer and Tokio Marine & Nichido collaborate to add greater value to mobility and auto insurance services. Pioneer is at the forefront of developing and offering Mobility AI & Connectivity Solutions, enabled by the combination of advanced on-board cameras and AI technologies. These solutions provide drivers with enhanced safety, comfort, and convenience on the road. The partnership with Tokio Marine & Nichido aligns with Pioneer’s commitment to offering corporate customers across diverse sectors innovative mobility solutions tailored to passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and motorcycles.

Key features of the Pioneer dash cam model to be supplied to Tokio Marine & Nichido

Space-saving two-unit configuration

The model consists of a compact dual-camera (front and cabin) unit (90 mm wide and 55 mm high) and a separate slim battery unit (30 mm thick) with an LCD touch panel, minimizing obstruction to a driver’s visibility when installed.

Incident and emergency notification for prompt assistance

The dash cam offers network connectivity, facilitating automated incident notification to a call center. It also enables automatic recording and transmission of incident video footage, vehicle location notification, and emergency calls for assistance.

Driving and safety assistance on the road

The dash cam provides a suite of driving and safety assistance features, including:

Voice-guided operation and incident detection, which reduce screen dependency Alerts for high-risk driving maneuvers, such as abrupt acceleration, hard braking, and sharp turns Driver alerts Safety-driving diagnosis with a specialized smartphone app

Cloud-enabled features to support the DAP service

The dash cam is designed to work with a proprietary cloud system developed and managed by Pioneer. Cloud-enabled features include device monitoring and OTA software updates, thereby ensuring the device’s optimal operating conditions for an extended period of time.

Specifications of the dash cam

Dimensions Camera unit: W × H × D: 90 mm × 55 mm × 30 mm

Battery unit: W × H × D: 65 mm × 100 mm × 30 mm Camera resolution 2 million pixels Field of view Front and cabin cameras: More than 130 degrees (horizontal) Positioning system GPS, GLONASS, QZSS Video recording time Up to 7.5 hours (up to 15 hours when cabin camera is switched off)

Note: Drive Agent Personal and DAP are registered trademarks of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

SOURCE: Pioneer