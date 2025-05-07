Polestar takes the uncertainty away from buying a pre-owned Polestar 2 with new battery state-of-health certificates

Polestar has introduced battery state-of-health (BSOH) certificates for pre-owned Polestar 2 vehicles

Polestar has introduced battery state-of-health (BSOH) certificates for pre-owned Polestar 2 vehicles. As part of the Polestar Pre-owned programme, in which select used cars re-enter the partner network, the certificate transparently shows customers the battery health and capacity of a used Polestar 2. Certifying the useable battery as a percentage, customers can purchase a pre-owned Polestar 2 with peace-of-mind that the car’s battery is in optimal condition.

Since its launch in 2020, Polestar 2 has received over 20 over-the-air (OTA) software updates, allowing the car to continuously improve over time. For Polestar 2, OTA updates have led to efficiency gains, extending the car’s range through battery management, new functionality with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as many loved apps including Waze and YouTube. With regularly scheduled software updates, Pre-owned customers can be assured they have the latest software features in their car.

To be certified as a guaranteed pre-owned Polestar, each car undergoes a rigorous 112-point inspection at an official service point. Additionally, Polestar provides independently verified mileage, service, and ownership certifications to validate the status of each pre-owned Polestar. Every pre-owned Polestar features a 24-month warranty and the remainder of the 8-year* battery warranty offered.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: “Thanks to our new battery state-of-health certificate, we’ve just added another reason for used EV buyers to purchase a pre-owned Polestar 2. Along with the 112-point check, 24-month warranty and roadside assistance, plus our commitment to continually enhance our vehicles via over-the-air software updates, buyers can be confident they’re getting the very best example of a used Polestar 2 possible.”

Further information regarding BSOH certificates for pre-owned Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 vehicles will be communicated in due course.

