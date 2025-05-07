Driivz: New survey finds grid capacity and network scalability are top concerns for EV charging companies

A new independent survey commissioned by Driivz, reveals that EV charging leaders see energy constraints and network scalability as priority bottlenecks to address in 2025 and beyond

Driivz, a Vontier company and leading global software supplier to electric vehicle (EV) charging operators and service providers, today announced the release of a newly commissioned market report. The report is based on findings from a recent survey, conducted to gain a firm understanding of the challenges and priorities that matter most to EV charging service providers in an evolving EV landscape.

The survey highlights the most pressing challenges that matter most to network operators, how prepared they are to scale with growing demand for EV charging, and how they plan to deliver a seamless charging experience for drivers.

The resulting report provides EV charging network operators with a view into how the industry is evolving around these issues. From independent EV charging providers to utilities, automotive OEMs, and fuel retailers, this report offers insights for every industry player looking to build and sustain a successful EV charging network in 2025 and beyond.

Key findings from the survey include:

Energy capacity constraints are the most pressing challenge for EV charging network operators in 2025

More than 80% of network operators believe their networks are only minimally or moderately scalable

2025 Priorities: Optimizing operations to improve user charging experience is the highest-priority investment area,(33%), followed by maintaining network stability and availability 24/7 (27%) and scaling up both the number of sites (29%) and fast chargers (25%) as key focuses

Charger compatibility issues remain a major obstacle to successful EV charging sessions

“EV charging operators understand that the number and location of chargers, and their reliability, are key to more widespread EV adoption by the general public. Amidst surging demand, it’s vital that the EV charging industry identifies and solves for the challenges that constrict scalability and profitability. The resounding sentiment from these industry leaders is that energy consumption management and optimization will be major forces for scalability and profitability in 2025 and beyond,” said Andrew Bennett, CEO of Driivz. “Well-managed charging networks lead to higher driver satisfaction, which produces long-term business growth.”

The survey, conducted during Q1 2025, gathered input from 300 full-time employees in the EV charging industry. Participants included senior-level decision makers at Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and Electric Vehicle Service Providers (EVSPs) in key North American and European markets. Participating CPOs operated public networks, while ESVPs managed both public networks and a subscriber base of drivers.

Putting Findings to Use to Address Charging Customers’ Needs:Driivz smart EV charging and energy management software solutions seek to address the challenges from CPOs directly by looking at:

Energy Capacity Constraints: With smart energy management, EV charging network operators can support up to 6X more EVs without upgrading their electrical infrastructure, compared to unmanaged charging.

With smart energy management, EV charging network operators can support up to 6X more EVs without upgrading their electrical infrastructure, compared to unmanaged charging. Optimizing Operations: Up to 80% of charger issues can be fixed remotely and automatically.

Up to 80% of charger issues can be fixed remotely and automatically. Compatibility Issues:Some charger compliance issues can be overcome by customizing the back-end EV charging management platforms’ support for industry communications protocols and standards.

Deploying smart EV charging and energy management platforms will give CPOs and EVSPs the opportunity to better serve their customers’ specific needs in 2025 and beyond, as the EV charging industry remains poised for significant growth.

SOURCE: Driivz