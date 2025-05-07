AEye and LITEON confirm production of first Apollo units from new manufacturing line

AEye, Inc., a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced it has successfully produced the first Apollo lidar sensors from the LITEON manufacturing line in Taipei, Taiwan

AEye, Inc., a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced it has successfully produced the first Apollo lidar sensors from the LITEON manufacturing line in Taipei, Taiwan. This achievement is a key milestone as AEye positions Apollo for high-volume production. Designed to detect objects at highway speeds at an exceptional one-kilometer range, Apollo is redefining the standards of automotive safety and performance of autonomous mobility.

AEye CEO Matt Fisch said, “We recently announced that we were working with our automotive Tier 1 manufacturing partner, LITEON, to ramp up the Apollo production line. Today, I am pleased to share that the line is now operational with the first customer-ready units completed. Automotive OEMs demand the highest-level product quality and consistency that can only be delivered at scale by seasoned automotive suppliers. Thanks to our partnership with LITEON, we are able to deliver Apollo sensors to OEMs with the utmost confidence.”

LITEON has effectively utilized its advanced industrialization capabilities to show it can deliver Apollo lidar units at scale. Designed to complement AEye’s capital-light business model, LITEON’s delivery of Apollo units represents a significant achievement in the companies’ collaboration. This partnership underscores the strengths of both companies in producing innovative and high-quality products. Both LITEON and AEye look forward to continuing their collaboration to bring next-generation lidar solutions to the market.

SOURCE: AEye