VI-grade launches VI-DataDrive Cloud platform to boost scalable vehicle simulation capabilities

VI-grade, the global provider of human-centric simulation-driven vehicle development solutions, today announced the launch of VI-DataDrive Cloud, the first release in its broader VI-DataDrive ecosystem. VI-DataDrive Cloud is a powerful, cloud-based simulation and data processing platform designed to drastically reduce run times for complex vehicle models while enabling more collaborative and scalable engineering workflows.

VI-DataDrive Cloud marks a foundational step in VI-grade’s Zero Prototype Lab vision, where physical prototypes are increasingly replaced by high-fidelity digital twins powered by cloud and AI technologies. Developed with HBK’s Digital Solution Group, VI-DataDrive Cloud addresses the limitations of local simulation. By leveraging scalable cloud infrastructure, it runs multiple VI-CarRealTime instances in parallel, accelerating Max Performance simulations, DOEs, and model diagnostics. This makes it possible to execute studies that would otherwise be time-prohibitive, particularly for advanced vehicle dynamics development and system-level investigations.

“Our customers are increasingly faced with the need to evaluate complex scenarios across many conditions, quickly and accurately,” said Roberto De Vecchi, Head of Product Development at VI-grade. “VI-DataDrive Cloud delivers a step change in simulation capability by eliminating bottlenecks in model execution and enabling seamless team collaboration through centralized data access and customizable result visualization. This is the first building block of a broader cloud-based and AI-driven vision we’re bringing to life with VI-DataDrive.”

In addition to scalable simulation execution, VI-DataDrive Cloud features a customizable post-processing environment. Results can be visualized online, downloaded for local analysis, and easily shared across engineering teams. Hierarchical user and team management allows for secure and efficient collaboration across organizations.

Engineers can now increase the scope of Investigation Mode DOEs, analyze Max Performance events on longer tracks, and integrate simulation into Continuous Integration (CI) workflows using Diagnostic Mode. The system also supports models with full plugin, FMU, and actuator extensions, ensuring broad applicability in real-world development environments.

The solution will be demoed for the first time at the upcoming 2025 ZERO Prototypes Summit event taking place in Udine, Italy, and featured in a dedicated presentation by the first customer utilizing it.

