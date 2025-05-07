SolarEdge launches new solar-powered EV charging solution, designed to significantly reduce EV charging fleet costs for businesses

This includes a new EV charger for both residential1 and commercial applications, as well as advanced EV fleet energy management capabilities

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., (“SolarEdge” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today launched a solar-powered EV charging solution for businesses at Intersolar Europe 2025. Available now, the new solution includes a new EV charger for businesses, powered and controlled by an energy management system introduced following Wevo Energy’s acquisition last year. This solution joins the SolarEdge C&I ecosystem for commercial-scale solar and storage solutions. Businesses with SolarEdge’s solar systems can now charge their EV fleet with ‘power-optimized’ solar energy to further reduce their energy bills – with one of the first beta customers reporting a reduction in EV charging costs of approximately 70%.

Christoph Vogl, CEO of BV-comOffice GmbH, a leading German office retailer and one of the first customers to deploy the new SolarEdge EV charging solution, commented: “Since installing SolarEdge’s PV and EV charging solution, we have managed to cut our EV fleet charging costs by around 70% – a substantial saving on our energy bill. I’ve also been impressed by how adaptable the system is – it allows us to prioritize different vehicles, so we can ensure our sales reps are always road-ready, while other employees can have their cars charged by the end of the day. Our employees are also really pleased to be charging their cars with clean energy – it’s been a hit across the board.”

The SolarEdge ONE EV Charger

Designed to maximize solar self-consumption and use of excess solar, the SolarEdge ONE EV Charger is now available for commercial applications and is expected to be available for residential applications in Q3 2025.

Featuring a new sleek, slim and compact design, the SolarEdge ONE EV Charger will be suitable for both single-phase and three-phase modes with automatic switching built-in. With snap-on wall mounting and multiple cable entry points, installation is faster, simpler and more flexible, taking just a few minutes. The EV charger is also supported by ‘Olivia’, a newly released AI phone support agent purpose-built for EV charging.

Solar, Storage and EV charging for optimized economics

The EV charging solution combines customer-specific EV charging schedules and solar generation patterns with real-time grid electricity prices to autonomously calculate the most economical energy source to charge a fleet of EVs – whether that’s with solar, battery or grid. Leveraging SolarEdge’s C&I Inverters ability to provide up to 175% oversizing, excess solar can be redirected to power EV fleets.

The system also enables ‘tiered charging modes’, allowing priority users – such as sales reps who need their car throughout the day – to access grid power if needed, while other non-priority vehicles are set to charge only when solar is available. By dynamically boosting or throttling EV charging based on real-time energy loads, the new solution is also designed to allow scaling up to 20x more chargers on existing infrastructure, while ensuring the building’s energy load is not exceeded.

Global rollout of brand-new monitoring and management system

SolarEdge’s ONE for C&I energy optimization software and monitoring platform will today begin rollout for all C&I customers. For operation & maintenance teams, this platform presents new remote troubleshooting, device operation and remote configuration features to help minimize downtime and reduce site visits, while new live alerts improve proactive response times.

Shuki Nir, SolarEdge CEO: “We’ve seen strong momentum in our C&I PV portfolio over the past year. With the addition of our commercial storage battery, large scale 330kW inverter, and advanced energy management software, our offering is becoming an increasingly comprehensive and integrated energy ecosystem. The efficient integration of solar energy and public EV infrastructure is an important building block for more cost-effective and sustainable EV charging – after all, an EV fleet is only as clean as the energy that powers it.”

Solar/EV installers or EPCs attending Intersolar 2025 can find more information on the new solar-powered EV Charging solution on SolarEdge’s booth (Stand 110, Hall B4).

SOURCE: SolarEdge