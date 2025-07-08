Porsche Macan, best-selling model line: almost 60 percent fully electric

Porsche significantly increased the share of electrified vehicles sold in the first half of 2025: between January and June, a total of 146,391 vehicles were delivered to customers worldwide, of which 36.1 per cent were electrified

Porsche significantly increased the share of electrified vehicles sold in the first half of 2025: between January and June, a total of 146,391 vehicles were delivered to customers worldwide, of which 36.1 per cent were electrified (+14.5 percentage points). These consist of 23.5 per cent fully electric vehicles and 12.6 per cent plug-in hybrids.

The strongest growth among the sports car manufacturer’s six model lines was recorded by the Macan with a 15 per cent increase. The Panamera also performed well, with a 13 per cent increase compared to the previous year. North America remains the largest sales region with 43,577 deliveries, corresponding to a 10 per cent increase compared to last year. This marks a new all-time half year record for the region. The Overseas and Emerging Markets achieved a new all-time record, with 30,158 deliveries.

“The fully electric Macan is making a significant contribution to our proportion of electrified cars,” said Matthias Becker, Board Member for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “Overall, we have succeeded in keeping sales volumes stable and balanced across the sales regions despite ongoing geopolitical challenges. Our customers continue to place great value on individualised vehicles and we will continue to expand our offerings in this area.”

Growth in North America and Overseas & Emerging Markets

North America remains the largest sales region, with 43,577 deliveries and a 10 per cent increase compared to 2024. This marks the strongest first half of the year in the region´s history. The increase is mainly due to higher product availability in the market and the price protection offered in the first half of the year due to increased import tariffs. The Overseas and Emerging Markets also performed well, posting a 10 per cent increase, achieving a new all-time high. A total of 30,158 vehicles were delivered to customers in this region.

In Europe (excluding Germany), Porsche delivered 35,381 vehicles in the first half of the year, representing an eight per cent decrease from the previous year. In the home market of Germany, 15,973 customers took delivery of their vehicles – a decrease of 23 per cent. The decline in both regions is partly due to a strong prior-year period with catch-up effects from 2023.

In China, 21,302 vehicles were delivered to customers (-28 per cent). The primary reasons for the decline remain the challenging market conditions, particularly in the luxury segment, and intense competition in the Chinese market. The focus remains on value-oriented sales aimed at balancing demand and supply. Globally, Porsche remains six per cent below the previous year’s figures in the first half of the year with a well-balanced distribution of sales across the individual sales regions.

Macan is the best-selling model in the first half of the year

In the first half of the year, 45,137 examples of the Macan were delivered to customers (+15 per cent). Almost 60 per cent of these (25,884 vehicles) were the fully electric variant. In most markets outside the EU, the combustion-engined Macan continues to be offered, with 19,253 of them delivered to customers. The Panamera also performed well, with 14,975 deliveries, representing a 13 per cent increase.

Deliveries of the sports car icon, the 911 totaled in 25,608 units in the first half of the year. The decline of nine per cent can be attributed to the strong final sales of the predecessor model in the previous year and the staggered product introduction of the new derivatives. The 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman models recorded 10,496 deliveries, 12 per cent fewer than the previous year. This is primarily due to limited model availability resulting from EU cybersecurity regulations. Production of the current 718 series will be phased out in the fourth quarter of 2025. Between January and June, 8,302 examples of the Taycan were delivered to customers (-6 per cent). The total for deliveries of the Cayenne came to 41,873, a 23 per cent decrease, partly due to catch-up effects during the same period the previous year.

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, Matthias Becker said: “We expect the environment to remain challenging. This makes it all the more important that we work closely with our sales regions to carefully balance supply and demand in line with our ‘value over volume’ strategy. The basis for this is our highly attractive and almost completely renewed product range, which excellently covers the very diverse customer requirements worldwide in terms of powertrain and equipment.”

Porsche AG

Deliveries January – June 2024 2025 Difference Worldwide 155,945 146,391 -6% Germany 20,811 15,973 -23% North America 39,558 43,577 +10% China 29,551 21,302 -28% Europe (excluding Germany) 38,611 35,381 -8% Overseas and Emerging Markets 27,414 30,158 +10%

SOURCE: Porsche