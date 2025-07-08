Renault and Ahorn present a new campervan and camping car range based on Master

Renault & Ahorn Camp launch the all-new Ahorn motorhome range on the fourth-generation Renault Master

Exclusively Built on the New Renault Master – Series Production Begins Summer 2025

Renault, one of Europe’s leaders in light commercial vehicles and Ahorn Camp, a renowned German motorhome brand, proudly announces the official launch of its next-generation motorhome range.

Beginning in summer 2025, Ahorn Camp will be the first brand to offer its entire product line exclusively built on the all-new Renault Master and produced in large-scale series by the Erwin Hymer Group, a pioneer in motorhome manufacturing. The vehicles are sold through own Ahorn Camp branches and a robust Europe-wide network of Renault Pro+ dealers.

A new benchmark in motorhome travel – powered by a unique cooperation

Ahorn Camps’ brand new motorhome range combines the best qualities in the market: Renault’s efficiency, stability and safety form the trusted foundation. Erwin Hymer Group’s expertise in quality and production for motorhomes ensures the highest manufacturing standards.

Ahorn Camp’s design philosophy focuses on customer needs, offering value-driven innovation, modern aesthetics, and a seamless user experience — supported by a unique, customer-oriented dealer and service network across Europe.

Thanks to innovations from Master, the latest Ahorn Camp models offer a holistic travel experience that sets new standards in the motorhome industry, featuring:

Best-in-class fuel efficiency and low emissions thanks to the new Master’s Aerovan design and multi-energy platform make it the most efficient vehicle in its class. Ahorn Camp Motorhomes rely on the efficient Blue dCi diesel engines (130 to 170 bhp).

New 9-speed automatic transmission option, offering a smoother and more responsive driving experience.

Enhanced safety and stability with a robust chassis, a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and an intelligent new braking system.

Driver-focused cockpit featuring new ergonomic driver seats, a high-tech multimedia system with smart connectivity, and the original Renault reversing camera.

Backed by Ahorn Camp’s extensive dealer and service network across Europe, ensuring peace of mind wherever the road may lead.

Nine motorhomes, two campervans – designed for every lifestyle

The new range includes nine motorhome models and two campervan models — each tailored to meet the needs of families, first-time campers, and seasoned travellers alike. Featuring state-of-the-art technology in both the chassis and the living area, the new line delivers a truly refined driving and living experience, offering comfort and a sense of freedom from the very first kilometre.

Combining outstanding value with premium quality, the range offers an exceptional price-performance ratio, with campervans starting from €52,800 and motorhomes from €58,900.

A trusted partnership driving innovation

Ahorn Camp and Renault built on a longstanding partnership, building a strong foundation of quality and reliability. Building their motorhomes exclusively on Renault platforms since 2014, the brand has now built its motorhomes on three successive generations of the Renault Master platform. This broad offer and experience on the master platforms is unique in the industry.

Ahorn Camp’s continued trust in the stability, reliability, and innovative strength of the Renault Master underscores its unique positioning in the motorhome market. The 2025 launch reaffirms both brands’ commitment to pioneering travel solutions for the camping community.

World premiere at Caravan Salon 2025

The premiere of the new Ahorn Camp motorhome range can be experienced at the Caravan Salon 2025 in Düsseldorf, the leading fair for mobile travel, from August, 29 to September, 7. Select models will be available for preview and press appointments during a special pre-launch phase ahead of the show. Following the world premiere, vehicles will be available at Ahorn Camp dealerships and partner locations across Europe, starting in Germany.

SOURCE: Renault