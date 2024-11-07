Double debut in Shanghai – AUDI and the Audi E concept

Audi is launching a new brand in China: “AUDI” introduces first concept car

Audi is setting up for the future in China. To this end, the company is launching its first new brand alongside the Audi E concept: AUDI – without the four rings logo but spelled in four capital letters – signals both the connection to and differentiation from the sister brand. Based in and tailored for China, brand and car represent the best of both worlds – unmistakable Audi DNA meets China innovations. The AUDI E concept perfectly shows how an automobile can exceed Chinese users’ expectations. Gernot Döllner, Audi CEO: “By launching this new brand for electric and intelligent models in China, Audi is breaking new ground to tap into new and more tech-savvy customer segments.”

The first premium car brand to enter the Chinese market back in 1988, Audi was a pioneer. As it launches its new brand AUDI in cooperation with SAIC, the company now underlines its claim to this role. AUDI is shaped 100-percent by the Audi DNA and embodies “Vorsprung durch Technik” in the era of electric intelligent connected vehicles. The AUDI E concept car was jointly developed by experts from both Germany and China. It offers a preview of three future production models to be introduced from mid-2025.

Largest transformation

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner: “The automotive industry is undergoing the largest transformation in its history. With our partnerships in China, we are playing a decisive role in this transformation.” At the same time, Chinese premium customers are different from their international counterparts and have different expectations: they are younger than in the rest of the world. They are more tech-savvy. They expect leading connectivity as well as automated driving and, more importantly, an exciting, unmistakable experience in an interior that is both familiar and surprising.

Two partners – double the strength

The needs and wishes of these premium customer groups are the benchmark and specification sheet for the joint development team from Audi and SAIC. This team has been set up with Fermín Soneira from Audi as the CEO.

Soneira, formerly the long-standing Head of Product Line for Electric Models at Audi, steers the partnership with 25 years of extensive experience within the Volkswagen Group. “Our cooperation reflects the spirit of ‘the best of both worlds’ and has been set up to jointly organize development, purchasing, production, and sales,” said Fermín Soneira. “With both parties contributing their core strengths, I firmly believe Audi will continue to shape the future of premium electric mobility by integrating the innovation strength of the market.”

The new joint program offers the best of two worlds in automotive development. It combines the strengths of Audi with SAIC’s innovation speed. Audi brings know-how in premium products and design, overall vehicle development, and engineering to the table. SAIC offers fast innovations, a well-established technology ecosystem, and deep insight into the local market’s demands. The result of this combination: the Advanced Digitized Platform.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner stresses: “The joint platform will be the basis for a new generation of state-of-the-art intelligent connected vehicles exclusive to China. The upcoming models are aimed at a promising and simultaneously demanding new customer segment. The cooperation will further expand the Audi portfolio of battery electric vehicles (BEV) in China and accelerate the company’s transformation in the world’s largest market.” The first three BEV models will be in the mid-size and full-size segments (B and C). The collaboration model reduces time-to-market by more than 30%, with the first model to commence sales in 2025.

Benchmark of a new generation:

AUDI E concept

With a length of 4,870 mm, 1,990 mm in width and 1,460 mm in height, plus a wheelbase of 2,950 mm, the AUDI E concept is positioned as a fully electric Sportback. Thanks to the new Advanced Digitized Platform, the AUDI E concept comes with perfect proportions and a highly differentiated exterior design language. Inside, a spacious, stylish, and digitalized interior offers great practicality and a fully connected in-car experience.

The E concept also delivers Vorsprung durch Technik through clear figures: two electric motors, located on the front and rear axles, deliver a total power output 570 kW and 800 Nm. Together with signature Audi quattro four-wheel drive, this enables acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. The vehicle also drives like a real Audi in terms of comfort as well as dynamics. In addition, the AUDI E concept has adopted China-specific and highly innovative driver assistance functions. They offer a driving experience that is equally relaxing and safe – be it on highways, in dense megacity traffic, and even when using automated parking.

The concept car is equipped with a 100-kWh battery, enabling a range of 700 km measured in accordance with CLTC when fully charged. The Advanced Digitized Platform also boasts an innovative 800-volt architecture with super-fast charging: just 10 minutes of rapid charging are enough for more than 370 km of range – meaning charging is as quick and convenient as refueling a conventional automobile.

Designed to be distinguished: the exterior

Audi design – tailored for Chinese customers: the concept car’s exterior design is minimalist and calm but still striking, thanks to smooth round wheel arches and confident wrap-around lighting graphics at both ends. The Sportback silhouette has a flat, elongated roofline and appears dynamic while offering plenty of interior space.

Iconic and characterful

The front and rear design of the Audi E concept is radically new, iconic, and characterful. It combines minimalism in design features with maximalism in functionality. In both areas, a black loop incorporates all functional areas. Lamps, sensors, and aerodynamic elements are combined into one central area.

Interior design

Many experts who worked on the concept vehicle have been at the Beijing Design Studio for years. As a result, they have developed a deep understanding of traditional aesthetic codes in China as well as of Chinese customers’ wishes.

The interior design team prioritized the combination of the comfort the brand is known for and seamless integration of technology. Users thus experience the AUDI E concept a stylish, comfortable, and connected oasis fit for the urban lifestyle in China’s megacities.

The center console offers open storage space for two phones. The curved pillar-to-pillar 4K touch display offers a new dimension of intuitively accessible information. The digital exterior mirrors are integrated into this display.

The doors integrate illuminated wood and microfiber in a three-dimensional lamella design – an innovation inspired by modern architecture. It creates a fascinating union of natural materials and present technology.

Digital systems and connectivity

The Audi E concept’s operating system AUDI OS represents a completely new way of interaction – smartly curated to the customer and their requirements.

The result is a digital and physical stage tailored to all passengers in the car. Especially during digital interactions, all crucial information is positioned and presented on the top-level menu.

A rich entertainment and app ecosystem with a store for apps and individualized via facial recognition offers many smart solutions in the car. The smartphone interface allows seamless integration of the users’ personal device.

Interaction with the digital world

Smart controls: The AUDI Assistant, an AI avatar, is staged at the center of the interior, offering touch and voice controls. Its design conveys emotional feedback when interacting.

The AUDI Control, a touch sensitive bar, found below the AUDI Assistant on the center console, is a perfect example of touch controls and digital features combining in one premium design piece. It can be used to navigate any content on the large screen effortlessly. It adapts contextually to any function or content users are interacting with.

SOURCE: Audi