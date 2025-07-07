Porsche: Camouflaged Cayenne Electric demonstrates performance and practicality

Worldwide testing of the new Porsche Cayenne is in full swing

Worldwide testing of the new Porsche Cayenne is in full swing. As part of the fine-tuning of its second all-electric SUV, Porsche sent a near-production prototype on a record-gathering mission, while also providing a glimpse of the Cayenne Electric’s high levels of usability. For more than 20 years, the Porsche Cayenne has been characterised by its unique versatility. The allelectric version will build on this and combine performance, everyday usability, long-distance comfort and off-road suitability better than ever. Porsche has shared a first taste of this long before the market launch of the Cayenne Electric, as part of a film production in England.

Stability and precision for a new record

Porsche demonstrated the high-performance potential of its upcoming all-electric SUV at a historic location: at the Shelsley Walsh hill climb, which has been running since 1905 and is therefore one of the oldest motorsport events in the world, a near-production prototype took part in a filming project while mingling with entrants competing in the British Hillclimb Championship.

Gabriela Jílková, simulator and development driver for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, drove the camouflaged Cayenne Electric up the asphalt hill, which is only three and a half metres wide in places, has a steep gradient of up to 16.7 per cent and totals 1,000 yards (914 metres) in length. She did so with success: on her very first attempt, Jílková beat the previous record time for a Sport Utility Vehicle by more than four seconds.

“The course is challenging and does not forgive mistakes,” she said afterwards. “There are no run-off zones and little room for correction. But the active suspension gives the new Cayenne enormous stability and precision. I felt completely confident at all times.”

The Cayenne Electric was equipped with Porsche Active Ride, which will be offered by Porsche in the SUV in the future. The active chassis keeps the body level at all times, even during dynamic braking, steering and acceleration processes, and ensures a perfect connection to the road through a balanced distribution of wheel loads. “Porsche Active Ride significantly expands the range between driving dynamics and ride comfort in the new Cayenne,” says Michael Schätzle, Vice President of the Product Line Cayenne.

In addition to the record time of 31.28 seconds, another number caused a stir at Shelsley Walsh: the first measuring point, 60 feet (18,3 metres) beyond the starting line, was passed after just 1.94 seconds. Only single-seater racing cars with slick tyres built specifically for this purpose managed this feat at the event, and it gives an idea of the exceptional accelerative performance of Porsche’s new allelectric SUV, which was fitted with conventional summer tyres. Schätzle assures that the final tuning of the Cayenne Electric is still in full swing ahead of its market launch “but the drive power and equipment of the record-breaking car were already at production level”.

Towing capacity on a par with combustion-engined vehicles

In England, Porsche not only gave a first glimpse of the performance of the Cayenne Electric, but also of its suitability for everyday use. The British TV presenter Richard Hammond used the camouflaged prototype as part of a film shoot to transport a classic car more than 100 years old and weighing more than two tonnes from his workshop in Hereford to his garage. Although the total weight with the trailer came to around three tonnes, the Cayenne Electric mastered the task effortlessly, according to Hammond: “We were trailing significant weight behind us, but you wouldn’t know it – the Cayenne handled it effortlessly.”

Porsche has designed the Cayenne Electric to be so robust in terms of body, drive and the thermal management of its high-voltage system that the SUV meets all the requirements to be one of the first BEVs in the world to achieve a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes, depending on the configuration, and also to receive the corresponding approval – just like the current, combustion-engined Cayenne. “Our customers have always appreciated the high utility value of the Cayenne,” continues Schätzle. “That’s why we didn’t want to make any compromises in the development of the all-electric model.”

New performance benchmarks through electrification

“Our customers will also have powerful and efficient combustion engine and hybrid models at their disposal well into the next decade, and we are continuing to develop the current model generation at great expense,” says Schätzle. “However, we can only achieve the level of performance publicly demonstrated for the first time in England through the potential of electrification. The Cayenne Electric will set new standards – without compromising on everyday usability and practicality.” Porsche is planning another public appearance in England with Shelsley Walsh’s record-breaking SUV: the conspicuously camouflaged prototype will be on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from 10 to 13 July 2025.

SOURCE: Porsche