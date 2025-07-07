Elektrobit unveils EB tresos AutoCore Light: Scalable software for the SDV

Global automotive software specialist launches lightweight, resource-optimized basic software package for smart, cost-efficient ECUs essential in the drive towards the SDV

Elektrobit today announced a significant step towards producing scalable and cost-effective software for the software-defined vehicle (SDV). Designed for peripheral ECUs such as smart sensors and actuators, EB tresos AutoCore Light supports integration into modern zonal architectures and upgrades of existing domain architectures while reducing development complexity and cost.

The transition towards software-designed mobility is not just about adapting new technology, but also about automakers aligning their current and future market needs. This involves developing scalable products that can address both minimum and high-scale requirements, with the flexibility to scale up or down based on customer demands.

Elektrobit builds on its deep domain expertise in automotive embedded software, proven success with EB tresos AutoCore, and commitment to modular, standards-compliant solutions to deliver a scalable, lean software platform for emerging SDV needs. EB tresos AutoCore Light meets the demands of peripheral ECUs—cost- and resource-optimized micro-controllers designed for Input/Output (I/O) devices, end nodes and smart sensors and actuators. In short:

Modular architecture enables code reuse, simplifies updates, and reduces development time.

OEMs working to build SDVs can leverage EB tresos AutoCore Light for the efficient integration of smart sensors and actuators into their E/E architectures. The software foundation for zonal ECUs is provided by EB tresos AutoCore and EB zoneo.

Consolidating functions into zonal ECUs, and designing peripheral ECUs without OEM specific requirements allows for a reduction in E/E architecture hardware and R&D costs of up to 30% compared to typical AUTOSAR Basic software based on Elektrobit’s internal measurements.

Peripheral ECUs can be utilised with smaller MCUs, saving costs on hardware and R&D.

EB tresos AutoCore Light uses signal-based communication that is widely accepted without introducing new concepts and complexities. It is ASIL-B ready and CSMS certified, offering safe and secure implementation even on constrained hardware. Customers can expand functionality through extension packages of EB tresos. Depending on the available memory (ROM/RAM), we offer tailored add-ons—such as J1939, DLT—to meet diverse application needs.

Jagan Rajagopalan, Head of Strategy & Portfolio, Elektrobit Automotive GmbH emphasized, “The Software-Defined-Vehicle is a complex ecosystem, and EB tresos AutoCore Light offers a smart, efficient entry point for customers aiming to build scalable, future-ready software. Tailored for resource-constrained peripheral ECUs, it breaks away from traditional monolithic architectures with a lightweight, modular design. By building on proven EB tresos AutoCore components, it empowers customers to accelerate development, reduce integration complexity, and confidently scale their SDV strategies.”

The first version of EB tresos AutoCore Light is available on select Cortex M0+, M4F and similar microcontroller platforms, with further updates expected later in the year.

SOURCE: Elektrobit