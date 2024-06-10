Service monetisation will transform the OEM-customer dynamic

If used correctly, digital service monetisation business models could meet every customer need before they even ask for a solution. By Will Girling

By 2030, McKinsey & Co forecasts that 95% of vehicles sold on the global market will have connected features. Connectivity means data, and with data comes opportunities to know more about customers and the services they might want. As such, vehicle data monetisation, which is valued at US$390m in 2024, could reach US$2.23bn by 2029 (+472%), according to Mordor Intelligence.

For Lance Owide, General Manager of B2B at open software-as-a-service e-commerce provider BigCommerce, this growth will be underpinned by two factors: revenue and automaker valuations. “Fundamentally, selling software has a much higher margin than cars—sometimes 90-95%. The more digital services an OEM sells, the higher its stock will climb.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here