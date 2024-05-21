As tailpipe emissions decline, attention now turns to the wider environmental impact of the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain. EV batteries rely heavily on critical minerals, the extraction and processing of which raise significant sustainability concerns. Researchers are exploring new compositions, alternative chemistries and less environmentally damaging materials. There is also promising work emerging on the recycling front, which could prove an incredibly lucrative business in itself. New regulations requiring granular insights into the full supply chain will provide an added impetus in the push for a truly sustainable EV ecosystem.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- ESG requirements spotlight complexity of EV supply chain
- Battery recycling success hinges on profit and policy
- Sustainable battery supply chains depend on new compositions
- Digital battery passports mean supply chain transparency
- Regional sourcing central to greening of EV supply chain
- What will sustain the push for EV battery traceability?
- OEMs must prioritise battery repairability, says Autocraft
‘Special report: Creating a sustainable EV battery supply chain’ presents insight from:
- Autocraft
- Circulor
- EY
- Oregon State University
- Roland Berger