Governments around the world are pushing a switch to electric vehicles (EVs), but the charging experience leaves much to be desired. Complaints range from the number of public charging points available and the speed of a charge to charger reliability and charging cost. Numerous players are developing potentially game-changing technology to address all of these aspects, but just how close is the industry to realising an optimised charging experience?
In this report:
- Executive summary
- EV charging offers OEMs new ways to build customer relations
- Could Plug & Charge futureproof the charging experience?
- Home EV charging: no driveway, no problem
- Wide disparity in charging networks exists in Europe and US
- Can Lotus’ ultra-fast charging ease mass market EV concerns?
- Seamless fleet charging begins with industry collaboration
- Onboard DC chargers help keep eLCVs moving, says Tual
‘Special report: Optimising the electric vehicle charging experience’ presents insight from:
- Driivz
- Kerbo Charge
- Lotus
- Monta
- Tual