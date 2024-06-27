Can Lotus’ ultra-fast charging ease mass market EV concerns?

Charging speed is one of the biggest obstacles to the success of electrification. A March 2024 report by Boston Consulting Group found that while 38% of US consumers plan to buy an electric vehicle (EV) to replace their current car, most expect a 20-minute charging time before they are willing to commit to a purchase. At present, a Tesla Model Y with a base range of 280 miles can take more than half an hour to reach 80% from 0% when using the automaker’s high-speed Supercharger public stations. While this is among the faster charging speeds available on today’s market, it may not be enough to sway those still on the fence about EV adoption.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes