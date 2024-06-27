Can Lotus’ ultra-fast charging ease mass market EV concerns?

Charging speed is one of the biggest obstacles to the success of electrification. A March 2024 report by Boston Consulting Group found that while 38% of US consumers plan to buy an electric vehicle (EV) to replace their current car, most expect a 20-minute charging time before they are willing to commit to a purchase. At present, a Tesla Model Y with a base range of 280 miles can take more than half an hour to reach 80% from 0% when using the automaker’s high-speed Supercharger public stations. While this is among the faster charging speeds available on today’s market, it may not be enough to sway those still on the fence about EV adoption.