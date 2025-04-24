China’s OEMs increase their production dominance

The latest Automotive World Datablast has been released. In this article we look at the most recent data and insights these give us on Chinese light vehicle production.

Chinese automotive manufacturing initially grew on the back of investment in joint ventures by what are now seen as legacy vehicle companies. Volkswagen and Audi were first into China in the 1980s with joint ventures with FAW and SAIC. Most of the other global players have since followed the German pioneers with varying degrees of success. Renault and Fiat have never really established a meaningful presence in the country, while Ford, GM and Nissan for example have seen their once successful Chinese operations reduce in size and several international vehicle companies have made losses in the country. Legacy players from Japan, Europe and the US have seen their presence in China reduce as a series of new domestic players have come to the fore.