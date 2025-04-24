Global light vehicle production, 2023 and 2024 – updated April 2025

Updated every quarter and delivered in XL format, this data set contains details of global light vehicle production broken down by:
- Region
- Country
- Group
- Brand
- Model
- Year
Global light vehicle production data covering more than 50 automaker groups, 140 brands, and 1,400 models.
