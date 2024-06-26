Onboard DC chargers help keep eLCVs moving, says Tual

Electric light commercial vehicles (eLCVs) could represent one of the fastest-growing e-mobility markets in the world. The number of units manufactured in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America is forecast to reach 3.9 million by 2030—a 1,075% jump from 2022, according to MarketsandMarkets. By that same year, a report by Global Market Insights estimates the global segment will be worth around US$45bn.

Recognising the value of this market, Philip Clarke, Chief Executive and Founder of renewable energy system pioneer Tual, decided to find out what might challenge its growth. “I interviewed 52 fleets and found that while they liked the vehicles, electric vans (e-vans) are a charging nightmare. Some drivers who have to take them home can’t charge there, which ends up creating holes in fleet productivity,” he tells Automotive World.