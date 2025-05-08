Scania and DHL assess extended-range electric trucks’ value

In partnership with DHL, Scania is testing the world’s first extended-range electric truck concept in Germany. By Will Girling

The debate about which powertrain will eventually replace diesel in commercial vehicles is still ongoing. Hydrogen is experiencing significant setbacks in Western markets, and some truckmakers opine that battery-electric must claw back industry enthusiasm after an initial period of inflated expectations. The challenge is building electric models with the practicality and performance to give fleet operators complete confidence in the technology.

In the passenger car segment, extended-range electric vehicles—battery-powered models that incorporate a small internal combustion engine (ICE) for recharging, not providing power directly to the wheels—are gaining momentum. Chinese OEMs are particularly enthusiastic about their ability to bridge the gaps in charging infrastructure in both mature and developed markets. But what about the commercial vehicle segment?

On 20 February 2025, Scania and DHL displayed the world’s first extended-range electric truck (ERET): a 10.5m long vehicle weighing 40 tons, powered by a 416kWh battery and a 120kW generator. Although still early days, the company believes this concept could eventually be a valuable portfolio addition as it helps freight operators meaningfully cut down on CO2 emissions.

Over the borderline

The ERET was developed through Scania’s Pilot Partner, a programme designed to accelerate sustainable transport by testing new market opportunities in conjunction with clients. In this case, the truckmaker collaborated with long-term partner DHL. “It perceived difficulties, complications and concerns about electrification; DHL didn’t know if it had capacity to maintain its current service levels using e-trucks,” Tony Sandberg, Head of Pilot Partner, told Automotive World. Of particular concern were lack of charging points, route length variability, and seasonal peaks in demand for electricity.

The logistics company introduced the ERET concept to Scania as a potential solution for its Post & Parcel Germany division. The truckmaker then used its knowledge of the e-truck market—Scania released its first battery-powered models in 2020—to explore how it could deliver the flexibility, range, and payload requirements necessary. “Most of the time, DHL delivers parcels in Berlin, but it also goes to Hamburg once a week,” explained Sandberg—a round trip of approximately 600km. “That’s on the borderline of what electric propulsion can manage by itself. If there’s bad weather or a major traffic jam, the trucks might not make it.”

Scania removed a battery pack from one of its fully electric trucks and replaced it with a gasoline-powered generator, which can be refuelled at any ordinary fuel station. Going forward, the ICE could also be powered by diesel or HVO, with software limiting fuel use to minimise emissions. The company estimates that the ERET can transport a load of 1,000 parcels at speeds up to 89kph over a maximum distance of 650-800km. This is appreciably further than both its own 550km all-electric models and comparable competitor offerings.

While this does not constitute a diminishment in the brand’s commitment to an electric future, Scania Chief Executive Christian Levin has previously emphasised that “perfect must not be the enemy of good as we are getting there.” Tobias Meyer, Chief Executive of DHL Group, also opined that it would take a long time for the complete power and charging ecosystem necessary for supporting e-trucks to emerge in Germany. He called the Scania ERET a “pragmatic solution” for electrification in the current market, and one still capable of reducing DHL’s operational CO2 emissions by more than 80%.

Proving the value of ERETs

Trial operations using the Scania ERET commenced on 3 March, with DHL reportedly “very happy” with the results so far. Now that the vehicle is on the road, Sandberg believes the extended-range concept could have significant implications for road freight operations. It’s not immediately clear how ERETs would fit into the EU’s broader decarbonisation goals, although the European Commission has recently demonstrated a willingness to be flexible with OEMs. With so many hurdles still to overcome, remaining open to new solutions might be crucial.

“Several years ago, everyone was convinced batteries would ‘win the battle’ quickly. However, the challenges the world faces today—including war, economic recession, and shortage of charging infrastructure—mean electrification isn’t progressing how we expected,” stated Sandberg. ERETs could play a vital role in the bridging the gaps that prevent e-truck technology from gaining a larger audience. However, much like Volvo Trucks, Scania believes in a ‘portfolio approach’ for cleaner transport: hydrogen, biofuels, battery-electric, and ERETs could all have a part to play.

Still a relatively young concept, ERETs must prove their operational value for customers like DHL, but Scania is receptive to exploring them further over the coming months. “Importantly, we need to understand if there’s a market for this powertrain and quantify its value,” said Sandberg. “Pilot Partner looks at what’s happening in the industry today, defines the potential of certain technologies, considers how big the opportunities are, and brings those that exhibit scaling potential inside Scania.”

With the possibility of so many powertrain combinations and cab shape variables, it will take time for Scania to evaluate the full potential of extended-range commercial vehicles. However, Sandberg confirmed that Scania has received positive feedback and interest in ERETs from other companies since the DHL partnership was announced. “If the truck industry wants to transform the market, it can’t do that without collaboration,” he concluded. “Scania isn’t just going to invest a large amount of money and then wait to see if customers want it. Electrification has provided us a blank slate, and we must find new niches that meet operators’ transport needs at a price point they’re willing to pay for.”