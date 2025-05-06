Do autonomous vehicles require autonomous charging?

Autonomous vehicle (AV) operations have fallen far short of original expectations, but momentum is now reviving. Today, Waymo is conducting 250,000 paid robotaxi rides every week and recently signed a partnership agreement with Toyota that could see its self-driving tech deployed in privately-owned vehicles. In April 2025, Volkswagen announced plans to enter the US robotaxi market through a new partnership with Uber. In China, Pony.ai unveiled three new robotaxi models powered by its 11th generation autonomous driving system, set to enter production by the end of 2025, and Baidu is predicting a profitable year for its robotaxi operation Apollo Go. Commercial trucking is also gaining momentum, with recent milestones from Plus, Gatik, and Torc.

“2025 will be the year everybody understands that AVs really work,” asserts Rocsys Chief Executive and Co-Founder Crijn Bouman. Rocsys is reimagining electric vehicle (EV) charging for an autonomous future. “The conversation around AVs has moved from, ‘does the technology work’ to ‘does the business model work’ and ‘what’s the user experience’.” And for both of those aspects, something has to be done about charging.